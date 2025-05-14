$!Thai Engineering Student’s Journey at CUHK Exemplifies Excellence in Global Healthcare Innovation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to attract international talent in specialised fields, as demonstrated by the journey of Jarinyagon CHANTAWANNAKUL, a final-year Biomedical Engineering student from Thailand. Her story highlights CUHK’s growing reputation as a premier destination for healthcare technology education in Asia.



Choosing Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

Jarinyagon selected CUHK after recognising Hong Kong as one of Asia’s few locations offering specialised Biomedical Engineering programmes. The university’s comprehensive infrastructure, including dedicated libraries, laboratories, and teaching hospitals, along with its unique college system and generous hostel policy, proved decisive factors in her choice. Her academic excellence was recognised with the prestigious Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship, ensuring her financial stability throughout her studies.

Academic Achievement and Research Excellence

Her academic journey has been marked by notable achievements, including the Charles K. Kao Scholarship, which supported her research exchange at Stanford University’s Department of Otolaryngology. Most recently, she secured funding from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation’s (HKSTP) Ideation programme to develop her final year project into a commercial product.