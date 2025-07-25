Thailand acting PM warns Cambodia clashes may escalate to war

BANGKOK: Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai cautioned that ongoing cross-border clashes with Cambodia could escalate into a larger conflict.

The warning comes as both nations exchanged deadly strikes for the second consecutive day.

“If the situation escalates it could develop into war, though for now it remains limited to clashes,“ Phumtham told reporters in Bangkok.

The statement highlights growing concerns over the potential for further military confrontation between the two Southeast Asian neighbors.

The clashes have intensified tensions along the disputed border region, where sporadic fighting has occurred in the past.

Analysts suggest that diplomatic efforts may be needed to prevent further escalation. - AFP