Over 100,000 flee Thailand-Cambodia border clashes as fighting escalates

SURIN: More than 100,000 civilians have fled escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, marking the deadliest fighting in a decade.

The Thai government confirmed the displacement as the death toll rose to 15, with 46 wounded.

The conflict erupted on Thursday with heavy artillery, tanks, and aerial strikes, prompting the UN Security Council to schedule an emergency meeting.

Thai authorities reported that over 100,000 residents from four border provinces sought refuge in nearly 300 temporary shelters.

Cambodian forces resumed attacks early Friday, using heavy weapons and rocket systems, according to the Thai army.

Thai troops retaliated with “appropriate supporting fire.” Witnesses in Cambodia’s Samraong town reported hearing artillery fire as families evacuated.

“I live very close to the border. We are scared because they began shooting again at about 6:00 am,“ said Pro Bak, 41, who fled with his family to a Buddhist temple.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, chair of ASEAN, called for a ceasefire after talks with both nations.

“I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward,“ he said.

Despite diplomatic efforts, clashes resumed Friday morning, with Cambodia accusing Thailand of aggression.

The dispute stems from contested border areas, reignited in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed.

The UN Security Council will meet following Cambodia’s request, as international powers urge de-escalation. The US, France, EU, and China expressed concern, calling for dialogue. - AFP