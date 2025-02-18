$!The 2024 Michelin Guide Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang Boasts 3 New One Stars, A First-Evergreen Star, And Bib Gourmand Venues That Double Last Year’s List

The MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang 2024 at a Glance:

7 one MICHELIN Star (2 new, 1 promoted from MICHELIN Selected)

1 MICHELIN Green Star (new)

58 Bib Gourmand (28 new, 1 moved from MICHELIN Selected)

99 MICHELIN Selected (40 new)

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2024 - During the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2024 held at the InterContinental Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Michelin has officially unveiled The MICHELIN Guide Vietnam 2024 edition, revealing its much-awaited full restaurant selection: the coveted Star ratings, the MICHELIN Selected, and the popular Bib Gourmand.

The newly released Guide showcases 164 establishments – with 7 one MICHELIN Star (2 newcomers, and 1 promoted from MICHELIN Selected), 58 Bib Gourmand (28 new entries, and 1 moved from MICHELIN Selected), and 99 MICHELIN Selected entries (40 newcomers). Among new additions to the Guide, 10 are from Hanoi, 26 from Ho Chi Minh City) and 36 from Da Nang.

According to Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, Da Nang -- a new additional city to the MICHELIN Guide’s second edition in Vietnam -- has enriched MICHELIN Guide’s choices with its unique local eateries and delicacies, representing the central Vietnamese cuisine that embodies the culinary influences of French, Chinese, and other Southeast Asian cultures.

“In fact, Vietnam’s three cities -- Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang -- each have their own characteristics. The country’s culinary scene sees the vitality, passion, and creativity constantly surprising the market. Not to mention that renowned chefs are increasingly opening restaurants in Vietnam, coupled with a new generation of Vietnamese chefs emerging with a growing customer base. Therefore, Vietnam is indeed becoming a more interesting destination on the world’s food map, to attentively keep an eye on,“ said Gwendal Poullennec.

3 New Restaurants (2 Newcomers and 1 Promotion)

Join the ‘One MICHELIN Star’ List, Bringing the Total to 7

The 2 newcomers awarded one MICHELIN Star are: Akuna [Ho Chi Minh City], a restaurant offering creative European dishes with Vietnamese influences, plus optional wine pairing; and La Maison 1888 [Da Nang], a restaurant serving a 5- or 7-course set menu featuring top-notch ingredients from Vietnam, France and Japan.

The only restaurant promoted from the MICHELIN Selected to receive one MICHELIN Star is: The Royal Pavilion [Ho Chi Minh City], a restaurant offering a wide range of à la carte and set menus that respect Canton’s culinary heritage, with its dim sum menu available only during lunchtime.