The 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo kicks off in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - The third Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) unveiled its curtain in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province, on September 25, providing significant opportunities for bolstering the growth of digital trade and injecting strong impetus into the high-quality development of the digital economy.

With “Digital Trade, Global Access” as its permanent theme, the 5-day expo strives to establish a global digital trade ecosystem, explore global cooperation, promote global digital trade, and share achievements.

Kazakhstan and Thailand are this year’s guest countries of honor. Leading companies from 32 countries and regions participate in the event. International exhibitors account for over 20 percent of both the total number of exhibitors and the total exhibition area. A total of over 6,000 international friends from over 100 countries attend the expo.

This year’s GDTE features one comprehensive exhibition area and eight specialized digital industry areas, including Silk Road E-Commerce, Data and Finance, and Artificial Intelligence.In the comprehensive exhibition pavilion, the globally popular game Black Myth: Wukong will collaborate with leading hardware manufacturers to once again bring its legendary story to life.In the AI pavilion, more than 50 intelligent robots will compete side by side.Nearly a quarter of the 400 new products and technologies showcased come from abroad, a significantly higher proportion than last year.

In addition, the GDTE will host international industry matchmaking activities like the Silk Road E-commerce Day and African Digital Trade Day to share opportunities and discuss the future of digital trade development with the world.

The expo will employ technologies like digital humans and naked-eye 3D to enhance on-site interaction. For the first time, it will host a Debating Championship via Digital Human and an AI Composition Contest to demonstrate application scenarios of cutting-edge digital trade technologies.

A series of achievements including the Report on Global Digital Trade Development, the Report on China’s Development of Digital Trade, the Report on China’s Digital Commerce Development and the Silk Road E-Commerce Development Report, will be released during the event to showcase China’s achievements and future prospects on digital commerce.

Hosted by the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province and China’s Ministry of Commerce, the GDTE is China’s only national-level international professional exhibition with the theme of digital trade. It acts as an important window that comprehensively displays new technologies, products and ecology of global digital trade, an exchange platform for discussing new standards, issues, and trends of international digital trade, and an open platform for jointly building and sharing new markets, new opportunities, and new development of economic and trade cooperation in the new era.

