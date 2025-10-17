The 3rd Liangzhu Forum to Open in China’s Hangzhou to Highlight Harmonious Civilization Interplay

HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - From October 18 to 20, the 3rd Liangzhu Forum will be held in Hangzhou, capital city of east China’s Zhejiang Province, when the profound legacy of the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu will embrace the vibrancy of global civilizations.

Some 400 guests from nearly 60 countries will bring with them fresh research findings on various civilizations and innovative models for preserving diverse cultures, making the forum a profound dialogue on cultural exchange -- one that transcends time and celebrates the beauty of shared humanity.

Liangzhu, literally meaning “a beautiful islet amid waters,“ lies in the river-interlaced plains of Yuhang District, Hangzhou. The Liangzhu Site stand as a testament to China’s magnificent prehistoric rice-farming civilization over 5,000 years ago.

In 2019, the site earned a well-deserved spot on the World Heritage List. The inaugural Liangzhu Forum, held in 2023, emerged as a high-caliber national event that embodied a global vision, Chinese grandeur, Zhejiang charm, and a focus on exploring civilizations.

Today, Liangzhu’s international network spans 123 countries and regions worldwide, and the forum has evolved into a pivotal platform for advancing global cultural dialogue, facilitating exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative, and showcasing the richness of Chinese civilization.

This grand cultural gathering, co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, with support from UNESCO and the World Tourism Organization, is packed with compelling highlights.

The forum’s theme this year -- “Revitalization of Civilization: Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity” -- has maintained a consistent thread with the previous editions, all advancing a common goal: fostering exchange and mutual learning, moving in step with the times, and illuminating the path ahead.

Human cultural diversity is what makes the world so rich and vibrant, as it allows the world to connect, live in harmony, learn from each other’s strengths, and drive innovation through cultural integration. The focus on discovering the beauty of diversity through dialogue and exploring innovation rooted in heritage is fully reflected in the forum’s sub-forums.

Curious about ancient civilizations? The sub-forum “Cultural Roots: Timeless Wisdom and Contemporary Value of Ancient Civilizations” will draw comparisons between civilizations such as those along the Yellow River and Yangtze River, the Mediterranean, and the Maya.

For those interested in heritage protection practices, the sub-forum “Innovation in Practice: Urban Archaeology, Heritage Site Conservation and Coordinated Urban-Rural Development” will showcase new archaeological discoveries from Liangzhu and Maya settlements.

At “Sustained Legacy: Expansion of Museum Functions and Utilization of Cultural Relics,“ the Silk Road International Museum Alliance will welcome new members from Qatar and Tunisia, and release a declaration of the Silk Road International Museum Alliance.

Marking the 40th anniversary of China’s accession to the World Heritage Convention, the sub-forum “Future Vision: World Cultural Heritage and A New Model for Human Advancement” will share insights and practices in world cultural heritage protection and management, alongside an exhibition reviewing China’s innovative efforts over the past four decades.

In Liangzhu, a millennium-old Chinese heritage site converges with the world’s colorful cultures, and tradition is revitalized through advanced technology. The Liangzhu Forum is more than an innovative showcase of the world’s rich and diverse cultures -- it is a bridge for deepened mutual learning between civilizations. The 3rd Liangzhu Forum is sure to leave a warm, inspiring cultural mark on the journey toward building a community with a shared future for humanity.

