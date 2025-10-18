No criminal elements found in UM student’s fatal fall

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that no criminal elements were detected in the incident involving a University of Malaya (UM) student who died after allegedly falling from the university’s residential college yesterday evening.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the results of a post-mortem conducted found that the 22-year-old male student’s death was caused by serious head injuries from falling from a high place.

“The autopsy on the victim was conducted by medical officers at the Pathology Department, University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) starting at about 10 pm yesterday and completed at around 3 am this morning.

“The examination results found that the victim suffered injuries to the head and chest. No signs of strangulation or other criminal elements were detected on the victim’s body,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the student’s body was claimed by his family at 10 am this morning.

Previously, Shamsudin informed that his party had received a report regarding the incident of the victim falling from a residential college building at 3.15 pm yesterday.

“The victim was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the University of Malaya Medical Centre at 4.25 pm,“ he said.

According to him, the investigation at the scene of the incident was conducted by the Forensic Team of the Selangor contingent headquarters Criminal Investigation Department together with the investigating officer of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters, in addition to witness statements being recorded to assist in the investigation.

He said the case was classified as sudden death and the police were still continuing the investigation to complete a full report on the incident.

He also asked the public with any information regarding the incident to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-7966 2222 or come to the police station nearby. - Bernama