The Global Anti-Scam Summit (GASS) Asia 2025 returns to Singapore with a strong regional coalition against scams

As scam networks across Southeast Asia grow more coordinated and transnational, the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) is responding with counterforce and progress. This year's Global Anti-Scam Summit (GASS) Asia 2025 will be held on 2-3 September in Singapore and will convene over 1,200 industry leaders, policymakers, and enforcement agencies from over 60 countries (physical and online) to address the real-world strategies for preventing and disrupting online scams at scale.

“Scams are no longer isolated incidents, they are a systemic, cross-border threat. GASA’s role is to connect the dots, not just across sectors, but across borders, creating the shared infrastructure needed to act faster and smarter,“ said Jorij Abraham, Managing Director, GASA. “Over the past year, we’ve scaled our membership, launched new national chapters in high-priority markets, and strengthened data-sharing through the Global Signal Exchange. The summit is where these efforts come together into concrete action.”

Exponential growth in partnerships

GASA’s membership has doubled globally, with the Singapore Chapter now exceeding 100 members, including major organisations such as Amazon, Google, MasterCard, Meta and Microsoft, alongside government, enforcement, and civil society stakeholders. Singapore’s role as a strategic testbed for anti-scam policy frameworks, technology pilots, and cross-sector coordination has made it a hub for regional collaboration.

In the past year, GASA has deepened its presence across the Southeast Asia region, having established chapters in two of the region’s important markets: the Philippines and Indonesia. These economies are heavily mobile-first, with widespread use of digital finance tools, making scams a significant consumer and economic threat. .

In Indonesia, the chapter is chaired by Reski Damayanti, Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer, at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, one of the country’s leading telecom providers. According to GASA’s 2024 Asia Scam Report, 65% of Indonesians experience scam attempts every week, from phishing texts and fake job offers to investment fraud. With telcos increasingly targeted through phishing, SMS spoofing, and fake service alerts, the chapter will focus on industry-wide intelligence sharing, public awareness campaigns, and closer alignment with national authorities.

In the Philippines, the chapter is co-chaired by Irish Salandanan-Almeida, Chief Privacy Officer and Vice-President for Governance, Risk, and Compliance and Derick Ohmar Adil, Head, AI and Privacy Governance, at Globe Telecom. As one of the nation’s largest digital service providers, Globe has been at the forefront of consumer protection initiatives, from blocking malicious SMS at scale to launching awareness campaigns.

“These chapters are more than local extensions. They are strategic footholds in markets where digitalisation is instrumental in raising standards of living, yet scams threaten to undermine this. By bringing in national champions like Indosat and Globe, we’re embedding GASA’s model into the heart of each market’s digital ecosystem. It is heartening to see this community of scam fighters assembling a short 2 years after we led the establishment of GASA in this region.” said Rajat Maheshwari, Chair, GASA Singapore Chapter.

A stronger data backbone: Global Signal Exchange (GSE)

More than 35 organisations are now contributing scam signals to the Global Signal Exchange (GSE), supported among others by GASA, Google, GSMA, Meta, Microsoft and other key players. The GSE is a global clearinghouse for the real-time sharing of scam and fraud threat signals – URLs, domains, IP addresses, emails and more. Since its launch in January 2025, GSE has grown from 40 million to 370 million signals. More than 230 organisations are now onboarded or in the pipeline to join. During the summit, GSE will also announce an important milestone and honoured addition to its program.

Other key highlights at the summit include:

Fireside chat featuring Mr. Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development, Ministry of Health, and Patron of the GASA Singapore Chapter

Launch of the Southeast Asia Scam Report, presented by Rajat Maheshwari, Chair of the GASA Singapore Chapter

Panel deep dives on regional scam typologies, enforcement strategies, and cross-border disruption tactics

INTERPOL session on cybercrime operations and challenges in Asia

United Nations (UN) on trafficking networks linked to scam centres in Asia

Researcher and investigator Paul Raffile, on cyber extortion, impersonation scams, and blind spots in digital victim protection

The Anti-scam pitch room, showcasing real-world tools and early-stage innovation in scam prevention and detection

Launch of Anti-Scam resources by various GASA Members (e.g. Tech for Good Institute)

