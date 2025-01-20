$!The HKFYG successfully concludes “Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 - The unique allure of a cappella lies in its harmonious melodies, created solely by human voices, without instrumental accompaniment. On 18 January, local and international talent came together to celebrate the art of a cappella at the “Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest Finals.”

An annual event organised by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), the Contest was a resounding success. The team from Pooi To Middle School claimed both the Championship and Outstanding Harmony titles in the “School Division: Pop Chorus.” Meanwhile, HKFYG Lee Shau Kee College’s HLC Harmonix won the “School Division: Vocal Band,“ along with the Best Presentation, Outstanding Lead Vocal and Outstanding Harmony awards.

In the Open Division, the youngest a cappella ensemble, Little by little Kids, earned the Most Potential Award with their original children’s song “A Happy Day” and their rendition of the cartoon theme song “Problems Every Day.” Comprising six members aged eight to ten from three different primary schools, including a nine-year-old beatboxer who started teaching himself to beatbox at age four, they delivered their performance with great poise and were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. All members expressed delight at their competition debut. Despite their young age, they demonstrated sophistication in rhythm, lead vocal, harmony, choreography, beat, and even the finer details of song introduction

Also making their competition debut was Pooi To Middle School’s 12-member team, the winner of the “School Division: Pop Chorus.” Having started practising since last September, they attributed their success to their enjoyment of performing and strong team spirit. The team emphasised the importance of individual performances as well as that of their fellow team members. They revealed that while they initially focused too heavily on pitch accuracy, they disordered that shifting their attention the meaning behind the lyrics eventually enhanced their performance.

The Open Division featured professional teams from Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, who competed alongside local talent in an extraordinary musical showdown. TunaStars from Hong Kong ultimately emerged victorious, securing both the Vocal Band (International) and (Hong Kong) Championship titles.

Carrie Wong, Supervisor of the HKFYG, congratulated the winning teams and commended all participants for their exceptional virtuosity and teamwork. She remarked, “By bringing together top teams from Hong Kong and around the world, the Contest serves as a valuable platform for artistic and musical exchange. A cappella groups, without relying on expensive equipment, showcase the power and versatility of the human voice.”

Wong also expressed gratitude to the judges for their professional guidance and extended special thanks to the Hong Kong Arts Development Council for its steadfast support. She affirmed the HKFYG Cultural Services Unit’s continued commitment to promoting a cappella education and fostering exchange through the art form.

The panel of judges for the “Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest Finals” included: Ray Chu, Pop and Jazz Artistic Director of Taiwan Choral Music Center; Zhang Mingming, Chief Executive Officer of Guangzhou Modern A Cappella Club; baratti, A Cappella Producer and Member of Japanese vocal harmony group “Nagie Lane”; Alfred Wong, composer and recipient of CASH Golden Sail Music Awards; and Guddy Chan, renowned vocal coach.

Appendix: Prize winners of the “Hong Kong International A Cappella Contest 2024 Finals”