The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveyors Conference 2024 “Transformative Trends in Building Surveying”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveying Division (HKIS-BSD) hosted the Building Surveyors Conference 2024 (”the Conference”) at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers on 25 October. With the theme of “Transformative Trends in Building Surveying”, the Conference focused on exploring the latest technological advancement supporting surveyors in their work, identifying new sustainable building practices for environmental friendliness, and recognizing the diverse roles of surveyors in timely and quality execution of development projects. This year’s conference was honoured to have Ms HO Wing-yin, Winnie, JP, Secretary for Housing, HKSAR Government, as the Guest of Honour. The event also gathered professionals from Government departments, business leaders, experts and academia to share their experience and perspectives on related topics.

The year of 2024 has undergone technical, legal and environmental challenges for the built environment and the building profession. The Conference, themed “Transformative Trends in Building Surveying”, aims to provide insightful and comprehensive perspectives on issues that arouse public attention.

During the conference, Ms HO Wing-yin, Winnie, JP, Secretary for Housing, shared with participants the concepts and designs of estates and their role in promoting well-being and enhancing the future for residents through a human-centric approach and collaborative innovation. She explained about the “Well-being Concepts” and Well-being Design Guide, which include (1) Health & Vitality and (2) Green Living & Sustainability for individuals; (3) Age Friendliness and (4) Intergenerational & Inclusive Living for families; (5) Urban Integration and (6) Family & Community for the community; and (7) Upward Mobility and (8) Perception & Image for society. She expressed hope that by implementing these concepts and design guidelines in existing estates and new public estates, more warmth and comfort could be brought to families in Hong Kong.

Other distinguished speakers included Ms YU Po-mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR Government, discussing about the modernising the building control system; and Sr SIN Kwok-leung, Alan, Deputy Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department (ArchSD), HKSAR Government, sharing his thoughts on innovative trends in facilities development and upkeep by ArchSD. These topics sparked enthusiastic discussions among the participants.

Sr LAM Ka-fai, Francis, President of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, expressed that the landscape of building surveying has been evolving rapidly, influenced by advancement in technology, sustainability practices, and regulatory frameworks, shifts in societal needs, and the growing complexity of urban development. He further stated that the trends today were only the beginning of a broader transformation that would reshape the approach of land, infrastructure and environmental management. He encouraged the professionals to remain adaptable, forward-thinking and committed to excellence while embracing these changes.

Sr LEE Hoi-tat, Nathan, Chairman of HKIS-BSD echoed that the rapid advancement in technology, evolving regulatory landscapes and growing emphasis on environment have been driving significant changes in the building surveying profession’s approach to their work. These shifts presented both challenges and remarkable opportunities for innovation. Building surveying professionals would hold a critical role in navigating these transformations while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

Sr LAU Cheuk-kit, Paul, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Building Surveyors Conference 2024, said in his closing remarks that the Conference had provided an exciting platform for sharing breadth of views and experience, discussing emerging trends, and exploring the future of building surveying. He expressed appreciation to the Guest of Honour and speakers for their invaluable insights at the Conference, which would undoubtedly inspire new ideas and foster collaboration among the industry.

List of Guest of Honour and Speakers (in the order of speech delivery)

Guest of Honour

Ms HO Wing-yin, Winnie, JP, Secretary for Housing, HKSAR Government

Speakers

Ms YU Po-mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR Government

Sr SIN Kwok-leung, Alan, Deputy Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

Sr WONG Se-king, Peter, Director, Building Rehabilitation, Urban Renewal Authority

Prof Wilson W.S. LU, Head of Department and Chair Professor (Digital Construction), Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong

Ir KWONG Ching-wai, JP, Chairman & Chief Executive, Hong Yip Holdings Ltd.

Mr Terence LUI, CEO, Varadise Ltd

Dr Brenda L.P. YIP, Director, BK Surco Limited

Sr CHAN Ka-man, Margaret, Barrister-at-Law

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 2 October 2024, the number of members reached 11,142, of which 8,022 were corporate members. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorised building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction costs and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estate valuation and land boundary survey, etc.

Please visit our official website: http://www.hkis.org.hk

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hkisofficial

About Building Surveying Division of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1985, Building Surveying Division (BSD) is one of six divisions of the HKIS. The total number of professional Building Surveyors as of 2 October 2024 has increased to 1,589 from 119 since its establishment. In the 39 years, the Division organised many conferences and visits and produced a number of publications to promote the service and image of building surveying profession.

Professional building surveyors are qualified by professional assessments with prescribed practical training. We uphold the stringent professional standards of the HKIS, which require a high level of service and efficiency as well as compliance with a strict code of professional conduct.