$!Tineco Celebrates 9.9 with Promotional Prices Storewide and New S9 Artist Breeze

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning technology, has launched a storewide limited-time promotion for 9.9. Customers looking for innovative, user-friendly vacuums can explore Tineco’s range of home appliances at wallet-friendly prices from just $99. In addition to the festivities, Tineco also announced the launch of the S9 Artist Breeze, an addition to the brand’s top-performing S9 range.

Promotional prices are applicable across Tineco’s range of products, from the Smart Wet Dry Vacuums to Vacuum Cleaners and Carpet Cleaners. Customers can enjoy discounted prices on Tineco’s key products, including the advanced S9 Artist Steam from $900 (u.p. $3,099), and S6 Stretch Pro from $400 (u.p. $2,099).

From now till 14 September, customers purchasing through Tineco’s official website, Lazada and Shopee flagship stores, and mass retailers, can enjoy up to 75% off, with deals starting from $99.

Fully equipped with Tineco’s latest technology, the new S9 Artist Breeze guarantees top cleaning performance suitable for Singapore lifestyles.

The technologically advanced S9 Artist Breeze ensures a clog-free, smooth and uninterrupted cleaning experience as the powerful 22kPa suction instantly removes dust and debris, and DualBlock Anti-Tangle Design effectively prevents hair and pet fur from tangling. Triple-sided Edge is designed for convenience, ensuring thorough cleaning along walls and leaves no corner uncleaned. Equipped with Tineco’s signature technology, the iLoop Smart Sensor, cleaning is optimised as suction and water flow are adjusted automatically and effectively.

With a runtime of 50 minutes, the S9 Artist Breeze is capable of cleaning entire homes of up to 300 square metres on a single charge in lay-flat mode. The new model is also easy to use with a 180° Lay-Flat Design that easily reaches under furniture and 90° Swivel Steering for easy maneuverability and maximum user comfort.

With the launch of S9 Artist Breeze, Tineco remains dedicated to innovation and providing smarter home appliances for all customers.

Hashtag: #Tineco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.