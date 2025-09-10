MACC confirms no active investigation against HDC acting chairman

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed that there are no records of active investigation or open files against the acting chairman of Halal Corporation Development (HDC), Datuk Azhari Shaari, based on a review conducted on 30 Oct 30 last year.

The MACC Strategic Communications Division, in a statement today, said the clarification was issued following an integrity review application submitted by HDC against Azhari.

“Based on the review conducted on Oct 30, 2024, it was determined that, as of the date of the application, there was no record of any active investigation or open file on the nominee.

“An official response was sent to HDC on Nov 4, 2024, confirming that no investigation was being conducted against the nominee at that time,” read the statement.

However, MACC noted that Azhari had previously been convicted under Section 471 of the Penal Code (for using as genuine a forged document) and was fined RM1,900 by the Shah Alam Sessions Court on Oct 23, 2023.

“The conviction record still exists in the MACC Corruption Database Data Portal,” it said.

The commission further stressed that integrity checks are conducted as a reference and guide for applicants and are not legally binding.

“MACC advises all parties to refrain from making statements or speculations that could mislead the public or compromise the integrity check process, which is carried out professionally and transparently.

“MACC remains committed to upholding transparency and accountability in every review and investigation process, in line with the principles of integrity and good governance,” the statement said.

Previously, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was reported to have questioned Azhari’s appointment to the HDC Board of Directors. - Bernama