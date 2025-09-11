TIYA Conference 2025: Over 150 Youth Leaders from 15 Countries Gathered to Advance United Nations’ SDGs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 - Tzu-Chi Foundation (Singapore) and the Tzu Chi International Youth Association (TIYA) are proud to announce the successful conclusion of TIYA Conference 2025, which convened youth leaders, industry experts, and practitioners from sustainability-focused organisations from all over the world to advance concrete action on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 130-plus youth delegates developed 15 action plans, proposing solutions ranging from smart microgrids for rural towns to community-owned wind farms.



Placing youths at the forefront of sustainability leadership



Held from 22 to 24 August at the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre in Singapore, the conference featured a learning journey, plenaries, interactive workshops as well as an Action Plan Development segment designed to equip youth leaders with the tools, networks, and practical insights needed to shape a more sustainable and inclusive future.



Aligned with SDG 17, the Action Plan Development segment on Day Three was a highlight, with youth delegates generating innovative solutions to pressing issues.



One team tackled Jakarta's recurring fires, proposing resilient housing, reliable utilities, and improved fire prevention to protect displaced communities. Another focused on Malaysia's frequent floods, designing strategies aligned with SDG 11 to safeguard vulnerable populations, support low-income families, and promote resilient urban planning. A third team, comprising delegates from Malaysia, the Philippines, Nepal, and Sudan, addressed health and dignity challenges faced by stateless communities in Sabah, advocating for better access to clean water, sanitation, and sustainable living solutions.



Shaan Gom, Indigenous Youth Engagement & Empowerment Coordinator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangkok Regional Hub, was a facilitator in the TIYA Conference’s organising committee. He was especially heartened to see delegates, who hail from different countries, come together to tackle problems that exist not just in their home countries but also around the world. “The cross-border dialogue amongst the youths and mentors from different countries is what made TIYA Conference so unique. It fosters awareness and a sense of camaraderie that might not emerge otherwise.”



The journey does not end at the conclusion of the event. The TIYA team will continue hosting capacity-building sessions and online expert consultations over the next four to 12 weeks, and there is a potential to bring viable action plans to the global stage. The delegates were also encouraged to enter their action plans in the 2026 edition of Generation Hope Goals: Actions for the SDGs.



Knowledge-sharing and collaboration opportunities abound



Prior to the Action Plan Development segment, youth delegates spent two and a half days soaking up knowledge from industry experts. Participating organisations included Tonibung, AVPN, United Nations Development Programme Bangkok Regional Hub, World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, and more. Tania Lim from the Energy Division of UNESCAP and Dayyan Shayani from the UN Statistics Division supported the pre-information session, which helped participants prepare for the conference.



Four sessions formed the backbone of the conference, each centring on an SDG and addressing challenges that resonate across Asia-Pacific:



• Learning Journey to Singapore Sustainability Gallery or Coastal Tour with Orang Laut SG (SDG 6)

Embarking on an immersive learning experience, delegates explored sustainable water management practices at the Singapore Sustainability Gallery or gained first-hand insights into coastal ecosystems and traditional culture with Orang Laut SG.



• Power Shifts: Youth Reimagining Energy Systems (SDG 7)



Delegates explored the complexities of energy transitions, from the rising demand for clean power to the importance of community-driven solutions. Conversations highlighted the integration of indigenous knowledge, the risks of extractive supply chains, and the need for energy justice in ensuring equitable transitions.



• Catalysing Change: Outcomes-Based Social Investing (SDG 9)



This session delved into how outcomes-based financing models can unlock innovation and accountability in addressing social challenges. By focusing on measurable results, it underscored the potential for youth-led initiatives to attract funding and scale impact while ensuring transparency and inclusivity.



• Cities Reborn: Youth Designing for People & Planet (SDG 11)



Through case studies from Malaysia, the Philippines, and on Tzu Chi's relief mission for Typhoon Haiyan, this session emphasised human-centered urban planning. Delegates discussed how cities can integrate resilience, cultural sensitivity, and youth participation to respond to climate and social challenges while shaping livable, inclusive spaces.



For delegate Bella Citra Hadini, the experience at the conference has been transformative. She is the founder of Youthoffer, an organisation focused on self-development for young people in Indonesia. Passionate about giving back, she has spearheaded initiatives such as Project Smiles, which taught children in the Philippines the importance of oral hygiene. “After the TIYA Conference, I learnt more about pitching to venture capitalists. I also realised the importance of research, which I hadn’t focused on before, and how crucial it is to ensure our solution truly benefits the target community.”



Looking Ahead



As climate, social, and economic pressures intensify across the Asia-Pacific, TIYA Conference 2025 has reinforced the critical role of youth in shaping inclusive and sustainable futures. With commitments made during the conference now moving into implementation, TIYA and its partners will continue to provide mentorship, resources, and funding opportunities to ensure that ideas are translated into tangible, lasting change.



“The future of sustainable development is being written now, by young people who refuse to accept the status quo,“ added Lim Choon Choon, Deputy General Manager of Tzu-Chi Foundation (Singapore). “TIYA Conference is proud to be a platform that not only amplifies their voices but also equips them with the means to act.”



TIYA 2025 by the Numbers

• 3 days of high-level discussions, interactive workshops, and collaborative labs

• Over 150 youth delegates from 15 countries

• 15 action plans developed

• 6 mentors and facilitators representing government, academia, civil society, and the private sector

• 5 SDGs spotlighted (6: Clean Water & Sanitation; 7: Affordable & Clean Energy; 9: Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure; 11: Sustainable Cities & Communities; 17: Partnerships for the Goals)

To browse and download photos of the event, please visit TIYA Conference (2025) - Tzu-Chi Foundation (Singapore).



Hashtag: #YouthLeadership #Sustainability #SDGs #CleanEnergy #TIYA2025 #TzuChiFoundation #ClimateAction #SocialImpact #Education #Innovation #InclusiveFuture #YouthEmpowerment #EnergyTransition #RenewableEnergy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.