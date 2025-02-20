DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - The Best Places to Work organization has officially announced the Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024, showcasing the companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace culture. This year’s rankings highlight organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating positive work environments, fostering employee growth, and embracing innovative people practices.

Leading the 2024 list is Eand, a global telecommunications leader, committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to millions of customers worldwide. Following closely behind are AstraZeneca, Roshn, and First Milling Company, all of which have made remarkable strides in employee engagement and corporate culture. The list also features a diverse array of organizations from various industries, all united by a shared commitment to creating meaningful and motivating workplaces.

The Best Places to Work certification recognizes the highest performing employers based on a comprehensive assessment of their HR practices and employee experience. This year, over 500 companies from across the region were evaluated on key topics such as leadership effectiveness, people strategy, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, and work-life balance.

The Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024 include:

Eand

AstraZeneca

Roshn

First Milling Company

Novo Nordisk

Alnahdi Office

Novartis

Royal Commission for AlUla

Pfizer

Al Ramz

Matarat Holding

BSH

BAT

Schneider Electric

Viatris

Saudi Xerox

International Maritime Industries

Falak Investment Hub

AXS

Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts

JTI

Jordan Ahli Bank

Acino

Magrabi

TAQA Water Solutions

Estarta

Al Rugaib Holding

Islamic Development Bank

Bidaya Finance

UTEC

Alsagr

Abdullah Hashim

Remat

Saudia Cargo

Money For Finance

Rewaa

Bank Muscat

Emkan Education

Apcofs

RIYAD STEEL

Jahez

Panda

Saudi Air Navigation Services

Extra

Albir

Madar

Jana MS

Sfana

Backyardex

Bindawood

Insights from this year’s program highlight successful organizations prioritizing well-being, flexibility, and equity, standing out in 2024 for navigating challenges while maintaining high employee engagement.

Best Places to Work, a global certification program, recognizes companies excelling in workplace culture and employee experience, providing insights to enhance HR practices and drive success.

Partnering with over 500 companies in the Middle East, it helps organizations optimize people strategies and foster thriving workplaces.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.