Trade smarter: using volatility to maximise potential on OctaTrader

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 July 2025 - Volatility is what makes trading possible. It fuels every market movement and creates opportunities where none existed a moment before. Without it, the concept of trading as it stands today would simply not exist. As the pulse of the market, volatility shapes the ebb and flow of price dynamics—sometimes driven by trading itself, sometimes setting the pace for it. This article explores what volatility is, why it matters, and how to harness it effectively with OctaTrader, the proprietary platform developed by the globally trusted broker, Octa.

Volatility as a Key Trading Factor

In simple terms, volatility measures how much a financial instrument’s price changes over a certain time period. Volatility is like the market’s heartbeat—a strong, fluctuating pulse indicates high volatility, while a slow, steady rhythm suggests low volatility. In the Forex market, volatility essentially tells a trader how much a currency pair like EUR/USD or GBP/JPY is bouncing around, and it is this movement that traders thrive on. In other words, volatility is not just a statistical measure: it’s the very essence of opportunity and risk. Whether scalping for quick pips, riding longer trends, or holding positions for weeks, volatility has a direct impact on trading strategies.

Every trader should know or at least partly understand the level of volatility of the instrument that they are currently trading. This knowledge will enable a trader to:

Maximise trading potential. Larger price swings mean more significant potential gains (or losses). High volatility can signal breakout opportunities or strong trends.

Manage risk more effectively. Knowing volatility helps to set adequate stop-loss and take-profit orders. In a volatile market, a trader might need wider stops to avoid getting whipsawed.

Improve entry time. Low volatility might mean a market is ‘resting’ before a big move, while high volatility could signal overbought or oversold conditions.

When professional traders talk about volatility, they often refer to ‘implied annual volatility’. This is a forward-looking measure, representing the market’s expectation of how much an asset’s price will fluctuate over a year. It is derived from options prices and is annualised to a percentage. While calculating implied volatility often involves complex pricing models, a simpler way for a retail trader to grasp volatility is to look at historical price movements. For example, if a currency pair has consistently moved an average of 80 pips per day over the past month, its daily volatility for that period could be considered to be 80 pips.

However, volatility isn’t just about raw price changes; it’s relative. A trader cannot just look at today’s price swings in isolation. Instead, comparing price movements against historical data helps determine whether the market is unusually calm or wildly active. For example, if EUR/USD moves 50 pips a day on average but suddenly jumps 150 pips, that’s high volatility compared to its norm. At the same time, a 100-pip move in a currency pair might be considered high volatility on a quiet trading day, but completely normal during a major economic data release. In other words, volatility can only truly be understood in relation to historical price action.

Measure the pulse: volatility indicators on OctaTrader

Calculating volatility manually requires determining the average closing price of a particular asset over a selected period, then measuring deviations by subtracting the average from the latest closing price, squaring the deviations to eliminate negative values, summing them, dividing the total by the number of periods analysed, and finally taking the square root. This method is not only complex but also time-consuming.

Recognising the crucial role of volatility calculation, Octa, a globally regulated and trusted broker, has equipped its traders with the right tools. Specifically, Octa has developed a proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader, which not only allows traders to place orders in the market, but also provides robust analytical capabilities. For measuring market volatility, OctaTrader has integrated several popular and effective indicators that help a trader gauge the market’s pulse: Average True Range (ATR), Bollinger Bands (BB), and Standard Deviation (SD). Let’s break them down and see how they work in practice.