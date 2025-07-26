Sarawak celebrates ethnic harmony at 2025 Unity Week

SIBU: The Sarawak government continues to champion community development while fostering unity among its diverse ethnic groups.

Ngemah state assemblyman Anyi Jana emphasised that Sarawak is home to over 43 ethnicities, including Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Malay, Melanau, Chinese, and Penan communities.

Each group maintains unique traditions, attire, cuisine, and beliefs, with places of worship coexisting peacefully in both urban and rural areas.

“This reflects the acceptance, tolerance, and mutual respect among Sarawakians,“ said Jana during his speech at the 2025 Sarawak Unity Week (SMP) opening at Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang Square.

The event was officiated by Deputy Minister of National Unity Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, representing Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang.

Also present were ministry secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid and State National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) director Diwarna Azool.

Saraswathy praised the theme ‘Harmony in Diversity,’ calling it fitting for Sarawak’s multicultural society.

“Harmony here means peaceful coexistence among different backgrounds. The state’s diversity includes Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, and traditional beliefs,“ she said.

She highlighted practices like gotong-royong, longhouse living, and shared celebrations of Gawai, Hari Raya, Christmas, and Chinese New Year as proof of solidarity.

“Harmony in Sarawak is a lived reality, not just a slogan. People here embrace tolerance and collaboration beyond race or religion,“ she added. - Bernama