Islam and Malay rights secure under Unity Govt says Asyraf Wajdi

KUALA BERANG: UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has refuted allegations that Islam and the Malay community are under threat within the current Unity Government, labelling such claims as unfounded slander.

He emphasised that Islam continues to thrive under the administration, backed by substantial government funding.

“This figure excludes allocations for Islamic programmes and initiatives to strengthen Malay education and economy through agencies like MARA and KKDW,“ Asyraf Wajdi stated.

Speaking at the opening of the Hulu Terengganu UMNO division delegates meeting 2025 in Jenagor, he highlighted the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and cabinet ministers in advancing the Islamic agenda over the past 30 months.

Asyraf Wajdi, who also chairs MARA, urged UMNO members to counter false narratives that could disrupt Malaysia’s multiracial harmony.

“These accusations stem from envy towards UMNO’s role in the Unity Government,“ he added.

Terengganu UMNO chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat was also present at the event. - Bernama