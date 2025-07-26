No application needed for RM100 SARA aid, warns MOF

SEMPORNA: The Finance Ministry (MOF) has reiterated that the one-off RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) cash aid, set for distribution on Aug 31, does not require any application process. Eligible recipients will receive the funds directly credited to their identification cards.

Deputy Treasury secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Zamzuri Abdul Aziz clarified that the aid would not be distributed through any e-wallet service.

“The public is urged to avoid being deceived by any scam claiming that they can assist with applications or providing links to any e-wallet,“ he said during an inspection of the Rahmah Cash Aid programme in Pulau Bum Bum.

Zamzuri emphasized that the RM100 aid would be directly credited to the identification cards of individuals aged 18 and above, with no intermediaries involved. - Bernama