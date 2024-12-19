Trend Micro Achieves 100% Coverage Rate in MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) announced its exceptional scores in the latest round of the MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations. The results reflected Trend’s position at the forefront of global threat intelligence, with its flagship platform covering all major attack steps and all sub-steps in multiple categories.

To learn more about Trend’s performance in the MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_hk/business/campaigns/mitre-engenuity-evaluations.html

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: “This year’s evaluations more closely mirrored real-world scenarios than in years past, which was both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase the expertise we provide to customers. Security leaders look to these evaluations to ensure that they’ve got the best technology and people working for them around the clock. And the results are clear: Trend Vision One™ leaves attackers with nowhere to hide.”

MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations appraise a solution’s ability to detect targeted attacks leveraging known adversary behavior and recreating critical real-world attacks. This year’s evaluations incorporate multiple smaller emulations for a more nuanced and targeted evaluation of defensive capabilities. Trend achieved standout results in each of the scenarios, which emulated ransomware attacks against Linux and MacOS as well as attacks from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea targeting MacOS.

Coverage rates excelled across the board:

-> 100% analytic coverage for all major steps

-> 100% analytic coverage in Linux and MacOS for all sub-steps

-> 100% analytic coverage in server platform (Windows/Linux) for all sub-steps

-> 99% analytic coverage for all sub-steps

Trend has been recognized as an industry leader in attack surface management, endpoint security, XDR, network analysis and visibility, and more. With results to match across all coverage categories, Trend Vision One™ demonstrates outstanding value.

