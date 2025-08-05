TUMI Celebrates Grand Opening of First China Flagship Store at Shanghai Centre

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2025 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, celebrated the grand opening of its first China flagship store at the iconic Shanghai Centre. TUMI welcomed guests to an exclusive launch event in celebration of the flagship’s grand opening—an evening rooted in design, culture, and meaningful connection. This milestone flagship is the latest reflection of the brand’s continued investment in the region and its commitment to serving the global traveler with immersive, elevated and personalized retail experiences.

An Exclusive Milestone Celebration

A symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, drawing notable guests from across the region and beyond and featuring a special appearance by newly named Asia-Pacific brand ambassador Wei Daxun.

TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz said, “Returning to Shanghai and seeing everything come to life was incredible. The energy in the room, the conversations, the people – it was all truly inspiring. Everyone brought something unique to the moment, and that’s what made it unforgettable. I couldn’t imagine a better way to kick off this exciting chapter for TUMI here in Shanghai.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, over 500 esteemed guests were welcomed to an exclusive after party held inside the flagship. Guests explored the space and discovered a curated selection of TUMI’s premium collections, including Alpha Bravo and Harrison. The evening also celebrated the launch of Chapter 3 of the Uncompromisingly Light campaign, brought to life through the dynamic 19 Degree Lite collection and the presence of newly appointed Asia-Pacific brand ambassador Wei Daxun. The afterparty further elevated the evening with entertainment and interactive workshops, as guests enjoyed a bespoke fan-personalization experience that paid tribute to Shanghai’s cultural richness. Inspired by the city’s creative pulse and legendary skyline, TUMI’s personalization service introduced an exclusive Shanghai mold specially crafted for the event, enabling guests to create custom keepsakes. To conclude the full-day celebration, guests were invited to a dynamic in-store experience featuring curated music, fine wine, and exclusive customization offerings—seamlessly blending TUMI’s travel-forward ethos with the city’s vibrant creative spirit.

Immersive Store Design Featuring Art, Displays, and Activations

Rooted in TUMI’s commitment to purposeful, performance-driven innovation, each element of the flagship’s immersive design—from the sculptural façade to curved LED screens and evocative Journey art installation—seamlessly blends the brand’s signature minimalist luxury with modern architectural aesthetics.

Echoing the sculptural elegance of 19 Degree, the flagship’s bold exterior greets visitors with a cascading metallic panel façade defined by fluid contours. This striking design detail is a nod to the collection’s signature curvature and reflects the brand’s commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship—starting from the outside in. Conveying effortless elegance in motion, refined scenario-based displays showcase the full range of TUMI men’s, women’s and travel accessories throughout thoughtfully designed spaces. A distinctive open-concept VIP area presents meticulously curated premium travel and luggage offerings, while clients can visit the interactive materials wall to experience TUMI’s innovations in cutting-edge design material technology firsthand.

Unique to the Shanghai flagship is a dedicated art installation space that bridges TUMI’s design philosophy and local artisan culture. Rooted in respect for material integrity and purposeful craftsmanship, the debut work, Journey, was created from bamboo by renowned contemporary artist Xu Fei. Exploring the intersection of movement, intention, and form, Journey draws on the ancient Chinese cosmological concept of ‘round heaven and square earth’—a balance of fluidity and grounding that echoes TUMI’s approach to design. The installation embodies the brand’s belief that travel is not just about where you’re going, but how you move through the world—with clarity, resilience, and meaning.

TUMI China Flagship Store at Shanghai Centre

Address: Room A02-B, Ground Floor East Department Store, 1376 West Nanjing Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai.

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

