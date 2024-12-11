TUMI Celebrates the Joy of Coming Together for The Holidays

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2024 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, celebrates the joy of holiday reunions with inspired gift ideas for everyone on your list. Featuring the brand’s signature dynamic and innovative designs elevated with cutting-edge technology, this year’s holiday offerings include new additions to the iconic 19 Degree Aluminum collection, on-trend metallic colorways and the introduction of an eye-catching reflective TUMI logo on select Alpha bags. The festive lineup also features a curated selection of travel essentials and transportive fragrances¹. No matter where you call home and what holiday traditions you observe, the feeling of coming together is universal. TUMI will take you there.

This holiday season, TUMI introduces four new lifestyle offerings as an expansion of the durable, modern and striking 19 Degree Aluminum collection. Designed for easy crossbody carry with its rotating strap and a removable option for handheld use, the Compact Sling is a stylish and versatile option for holiday parties and more. The other new additions to the performance luxury collection include a Travel Watch Case that offers unparalleled protection for up to three timepieces and an elegant Sunglass Case for top-notch protection of your or your loved one’s TUMI sunglasses.

There’s no better time than the holidays for a little sparkle and shine. This year TUMI introduces Pewter Metallic, an on-trend sparkly leather colorway to elevate any look. The Asra Small Crossbody in Pewter Metallic is perfect for a night out or holiday party, offering just the right amount of shimmer and elegance while keeping your essentials within reach. Crafted from softly textured leather, the Voyageur Vail Medium Tote in Pewter Metallic is ideal for carrying daily essentials and features a crossbody strap for added comfort and versatility. Also new this season is Silver Sky, a cool gray with a metallic sheen reminiscent of winter skies. Available in the Celina Backpack, Madeline Cosmetic and more, this modern colorway adds a bright touch to the holiday season and makes for a functional and fashionable gift.

A striking new addition to the TUMI Alpha collection of high-performance business and travel pieces, Reflective TUMI Jacquard offers a unique take on festive sparkle. The eye-catching reflective print with an oversized logo placement adds a fresh and modern spin on key products such as the International Dual Access Carry-on, Brief Pack and Double Expansion Satchel. The bold design element adds a contemporary edge to our iconic logo, providing the perfect blend of style and functionality for the modern traveler.

This holiday season, TUMI also offers an array of gifts that speak to life’s passions, from sports to travel. As the official luggage partner of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA Tour, TUMI’s Golf collection blends flawless functionality, unmatched quality and uncompromising attention to detail in an array of bags and accessories.

For the discerning traveler in your life, TUMI’s latest Packing Cubes available in small, medium and large sizes with black and light mauve as core colorways provide maximum organization with a personal touch through custom embroidery options. With a designated place for a passport as well as cards and other documents, the Belden Zip-Around Passport Case makes it easy to keep travel essentials secure and stylishly organized. For those seeking an easy way to personalize luggage, the newest Luggage Strap comes in seasonal olive and core colorways of light mauve and black to dress up any journey.

Discover these gift ideas and more at your nearest TUMI store and TUMI.com.

¹Available in select APAC countries only.