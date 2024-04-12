$!TUMI Launches Best-In-Class Golf Collection

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 February 2024 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is venturing further into the world of performance luxury with the launch of a premium collection of golf bags and accessories. An extension of TUMI Sport, the new Golf collection delivers strength and hyper-functionality, fueling peak performance for golf competitors and enthusiasts alike.

Encompassing a total golf-travel solution, the assortment enables players to enjoy the brand’s legacy of flawless functionality, unmatched quality and uncompromising attention to detail both on and off the course. Offered in black and off-white/tan, the collection includes the Golf Cart Bag, Golf Stand Bag, Golf Range Bag and Golf Hardside 2 Wheeled Travel Case as well as duffels, totes, club covers and more. Select items can be monogrammed for an additional element of personalization.

“At TUMI, we are committed to perfecting customers’ journeys as they pursue their passions. We know a lot of our customers are avid golfers, whether conducting business outside of the boardroom or enjoying the challenge of the game. We wanted to ensure all the details and qualities that draw people to TUMI are encompassed in a golf collection that is as durable and functional as any of our travel pieces, without sacrificing the luxury that is emblematic of the sport,“ said Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director of TUMI.

Featuring ultra-protective FXT Ballistic Nylon and a multitude of interior and exterior organization pockets, TUMI’s Golf bags are designed with all the game-enhancing features golfers need and more. The Golf Cart Bag fits up to 14 clubs with room for additional golf essentials. The utility-driven design includes a variety of pockets for gear, drinks, valuables, a USB-C charging port, and protective rain cover.

For the golfer who walks or carts the course, the Golf Stand Bag comes equipped with removable padded backpack straps for comfortable one-shoulder or dual-shoulder carry. With room for 14 clubs, it provides ample organization and USB-C charging capabilities.

When traveling, the Golf Hardside 2 Wheeled Travel Case accommodates the Cart or Stand Bag with room to spare for additional apparel or accessories. The ultra-durable polycarbonate shell absorbs impact while the top and side grip handles make it easy to transport. Other highlights of the collection include the Golf Duffel, which also converts to a backpack, and the 3 Pack Golf Club Cover Set made to fit a Driver, Wood and Hybrid club – perfect for gifting with their premium packaging and monogrammable capabilities.

In a testament to TUMI’s ongoing commitment to providing quality products for the world’s top athletes, along with the launch of the Golf collection the brand has been named the “Official Luggage” of the PGA TOUR and the LPGA. The multiyear partnerships with the world’s premier golf organizations follow TUMI’s affiliation with other leading sporting groups such as Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, McLaren Racing and the Professional Tennis Players Association.

Golf enthusiasts and TUMI fans alike can experience the full Golf collection from February 29 to March 3, 2024 at the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. TUMI will be hosting its first-ever on-site experience at the tournament featuring product previews, VIP and influencer appearances, and additional on-site programming.

“We are thrilled to partner with the PGA TOUR and the LPGA to support their organizations and athletes in pursuit of excellence. With TUMI being an international lifestyle brand, we value these two global partnerships and it gives us great pleasure to be involved with the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, as well as other global events around the world in the future. We are committed to empowering our customers and athletes alike with the best in performance luxury wherever their journeys take them,“ said Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and eCommerce at TUMI.

