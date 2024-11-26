$!UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU hosted by Galaxy Macau Heated Up the Galaxy Arena

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ was proud to host the return of UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, to Macau. UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO was held at Macau’s largest indoor arena, Galaxy Arena, in front of more than 12,000 fans, including renowned Hong Kong, China producer, director and actor Donnie Yen.

UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO took place on November 23 concluding a week of exciting events. The highly anticipated co-main event between former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Yan Xiaonan and Tabatha Ricci were fireworks, but Yan showcased her superior skills and the win brings her one step closer to another title challenge.

In main event, UFC No. 3 ranked bantamweight Petr Yan, former UFC bantamweight champion, and and No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo, former flyweight champion, gave the audience five rounds of thrilling, high level action. Yan emerged victorious by unanimous decision, further solidifying his position in the bantamweight division and paving his way back to the belt.

The main card was an emotional roller coaster, as Zhang Mingyang, knocked out Ozzy Diaz; Carlos Ulberg outworked Volkan Oezdemir; “King of Kung Fu” Muslim Salikhov landed a spinning bak kick to finish Chinese fan-favorite Song Kenan; and, underdog Gabriella Fernandes submitted the highly-touted prospect Wang Cong.

Special events created a 360-degree immersive experience for fans

UFC returned to Macau after a ten-year hiatus and marked its comeback to the Greater China for the first time in four years. To further boost the atmosphere, Galaxy Macau collaborated with UFC for series of special events tailored specifically for the fans. These activities were designed to create a 360-degree immersive experience to fulfill their long-awaited anticipation.

Fight week kicked-off with the “UFC FAN EXPERIENCE” located in the Galaxy Promenade Pearl Lobby. Fans had the opportunity to delve into the developmental history of the UFC and participate in a fun UFC Striking Challenge for a chance to win mementos. The venue also featured multiple photo ops, including the famous UFC letters, UFC Moment, and a 360-degree UFC Crowd Shot. A highlight that truly captivated UFC enthusiasts was the “UFC IN THE COMMUNITY – MMA Fitness Experience Day” held on November 22 at Galaxy Promenade East Square, where the UFC Performance Institute designed fitness tests specifically for the public. During the event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili and UFC legend Li Jingliang made appearances amidst enthusiastic cheers from fight fans. They shared their experiences in elite combat sports and demonstrated mixed martial arts techniques firsthand.

Galaxy Macau also invited four elite athletes from Macau to attend the event and share their training experiences with UFC stars: Huang Junhua, 2023 Asia Games bronze medalist; Lam Teng Long, Macau 3x3 basketball team representative, the 14th National Games of China Sportsmanship Award; Lai Ka Tong, Macau 3x3 basketball team representative, Outstanding Athletes Election for Year 2017; and, Leong Cheng Hou, Macau Volleyball team captain.

The event was later opened up for fight fans to participate, allowing them to experience and challenge the training methods of fighters. To top it off, renowned UFC fighters Justin Gaethje and Diego Lopes made a special appearance, joining Zhang Weili and Li Jingliang for a meet-and-greet and autograph session, successfully enveloping Galaxy Macau and the whole of Macau in the lively atmosphere of UFC fight week.

For more information, please follow the Galaxy Macau WeChat Official Account and visit www.galaxymacau.com, ufc.com/macau.