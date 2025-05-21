Uni-Bio Science Group Receives NMPA Approval for 金因康® (Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops), Advancing Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment in China

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 21 May 2025 - Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) proudly announces that its new ophthalmology product, 金因康® (Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops), has received marketing approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) [Approval Number: 國藥准字H20254149]. This milestone strengthens the Group’s portfolio in ophthalmology, addressing the growing demand for innovative treatments in China’s dry eye syndrome market, which affects an estimated 360 million individuals.

As the Group’s second ophthalmology drug following GeneSoft®, 金因康® addresses the underlying causes of dry eye syndrome by activating P2Y2 receptors to stimulate tear fluid and mucin secretion. It offers:

--> Improved tear layer normalization and corneal epithelial repair.

--> Treatment for patients with dry eye accompanied by abnormal tear-associated corneal epithelial defects.

--> A next-generation option for more effective and patient-friendly care.

China’s dry eye syndrome market is projected to surpass RMB 42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.4%, driven by increased screen time and evolving lifestyles. 金因康® is well-positioned to capture this growing demand with its proven efficacy and safety, widely recognized since the originator launched in Japan in 2010.

To ensure rapid market penetration, the Group has expanded its sales force and integrated resources across hospitals, pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms. Strategic partnerships with API suppliers have secured high-quality raw materials at competitive costs, further enhancing 金因康®’s affordability and market competitiveness.

Looking ahead, Uni-Bio Science Group will continue to focus on clinical needs and invest in R&D to expand its ophthalmic drug pipeline. With over 20 years of technological expertise, the Group is committed to delivering high-quality medical solutions, raising the standards of ophthalmic care, and solidifying its leadership in China’s growing ophthalmology market.

About Uni-Bio Science Group

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products. The research and development center is fully equipped with a complete system for the development of genetically-engineered products with a pilot plant test base which is in line with NMPA requirements. The Group also has three GMP manufacturing bases in Beijing, Dongguan and Shenzhen. The Group also has a highly efficient commercialization platform and marketing network. The Group focuses on the development of novel treatments and innovative drugs addressing the therapeutic areas of endocrine such as diabetes and osteoporosis, ophthalmology and dermatology. Uni-Bio Science Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 12, 2001. Stock code: 0690.

About 金因康®

Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops are a medication for treating dry eye disease and are suitable for patients diagnosed with dry eye accompanied by abnormal tear-associated corneal epithelial defects. Diquafosol Sodium represents the next generation of dry eye medication, offering cutting-edge therapy through its novel mechanism as a P2Y2 receptor agonist, stimulating tear and mucin secretion. This addresses the underlying causes of dry eye syndrome, normalizing the tear layer and improving corneal epithelial damage.