Uni-Bio Science Secures Approval for Recombinant Collagen Class II Medical Device and Launches 肌顏態®: Pioneering Entry into the High-Growth Medical Aesthetics Market

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce two significant milestones that demonstrate the Group's continued growth and innovation in the field of medical aesthetics and dermatological solutions.

The Group’s strategic cooperation product with Chongqing Minji Medical Device Co., Ltd., recombinant collagen dressing, has successfully received Class II medical device approval, with the approval number “渝械注准 20242140377”. At the same time, the Group’s self-developed medical aesthetics product, 肌顏態®, was successfully launched, marked by a grand event held in Wuhan. The launch brought together industry experts, key opinion leaders, media representatives, and other professionals to witness the Group’s entry into the rapidly growing medical aesthetics market, valued at hundreds of billions of RMB. This milestone signifies a bold new chapter for the Group as it continues to expand its presence in this high-potential sector.

Collagen, which is central to the newly approved recombinant collagen dressing, is the most abundant protein in the human body, comprising 25–35% of total protein content. It forms a network of elastic fibers that support the skin’s structure, maintain elasticity, and lock in moisture. However, collagen production decreases by approximately 1% annually after maturity (around age 21), leading to a loss of skin firmness and elasticity. Collagen-based products have a wide range of applications, including moisturizing, maintaining the skin barrier, and addressing signs of aging. In addition to dressing, microneedles for collagen are also being developed.

The launch of 肌顏態®, developed based on proprietary patents of Skbrella™ FN (Recombinant Human Fibronectin), marks another key milestone in the Group’s efforts to expand its portfolio. 肌顏態® is designed to provide safe, effective solutions for improving skin quality and repair, making it ideal for treating damaged skin, acne-prone skin, and for post-medical procedure care. Fibronectin, a multifunctional extracellular matrix glycoprotein, plays a vital role in cell migration, adhesion, proliferation, hemostasis, and tissue repair. It is worth mentioning that the Group is advancing the development of its fibronectin-based medical device.

The debut of肌顏態® has attracted high recognition and attention from many dermatologists and medical aesthetics practitioners. At the launch, experts and scholars conducted professional academic exchanges and case sharing on the effects and clinical use of fibronectin from different perspectives “肌顏態®, a product designed for use throughout the entire cycle of preoperative and post-medical procedures, demonstrates significant effectiveness, particularly for patients with anesthetic allergies. It enables rapid skin repair and reduces redness efficiently.”

Mr. Frank Zhao, CEO of Uni-Bio Science Group, also said: “The Group will leverage its professional expertise in dermatology, nearly three decades robust clinical data from GeneTime , and its established sales network, adhering to the rigorous R&D standards of pharmaceutical companies, to build a diversified product portfolio across biological drugs, medical devices, and medical aesthetics, ultimately providing safer and more effective full-cycle skincare solutions for patients.”

The Group is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the market. Industry forecasts indicate that the medical aesthetic market is set to sustain a CAGR growth of 10% to 15% between 2024 and 2027, and is expected to exceed RMB 600 billion in 2030. The approval of collagen medical devices and the launch of 肌顏態® herald a new journey for the Group in the field of skin care.

These achievements reflect the Group’s strong commitment to innovation, strategic execution, and value creation. As the Group continues to execute its strategic vision, it remains focused on its goal of becoming China’s leading expert in dermatology, leveraging innovation, clinical expertise, and market insight to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.