SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - University College Dublin (UCD) and Kaplan (Singapore) have officially launched the new University College Dublin Global Lounge at Kaplan City Campus @ Wilkie Edge [1]. This launch represents another significant milestone in the longstanding strategic partnership between UCD and Kaplan.

The Global Lounge is designed to inspire students by providing a dedicated space for collaboration among students and academics, fostering opportunities to explore and innovate. It also reflects a shared commitment to delivering industry-relevant programmes that empower learners to advance their careers and achieve their aspirations.

The new University College Dublin Global Lounge was officially opened by the Ambassador of Ireland to Singapore, Her Excellency (H.E.) Sarah McGrath, Dean of UCD College of Business, Professor Anthony Brabazon, and President of Kaplan Higher Education Academy, Dr Susie Khoo. The event was attended by senior management members of Kaplan and UCD, industry partners, as well as UCD students and alumni.

Speaking at the event, Dr Susie Khoo said, “Kaplan is honoured to deepen our valued partnership with University College Dublin. With over 30 years of educational excellence in Singapore and a substantial network of over 15,000 alumni, the opening of the UCD Global Lounge reflects our shared commitment to providing quality education and fostering a collaborative learning environment. As we look to the future, we are excited to explore new opportunities that align with the evolving demands of the workforce.”

Professor Anthony Brabazon added, “UCD stands as a beacon of academic distinction. A triple-crown accredited [2] university that is ranked 126th in the QS World University Rankings 2025 [3], UCD is firmly committed to being a university of global influence, impact, and excitement, making a clear positive difference to the lives of our students. With a proud history of over 30 years of high-quality educational provision in Singapore, UCD is currently undertaking a significant investment to support the continued and future development of our programmes and student experience. The opening of the Global Lounge is an important milestone on this journey. I would like to warmly thank our colleagues in Kaplan and all UCD staff in Singapore for their work in bringing the UCD Global Lounge to life.”

In response, H.E. Sarah McGrath commented, “I am proud to be here at the opening of this Global Lounge which is a physical manifestation of the ongoing partnership between UCD and Kaplan. The people-to-people links between Ireland and Singapore predate the existence of both modern states, and quality education has been and remains crucial to the success of both of our countries. This new hub is a welcome symbol of that important and continuing commitment to collaboration between our academic institutions.”

The University College Dublin Global Lounge is a dedicated hub offering a bespoke space for UCD students, faculty, alumni, and the wider UCD community to build connections. With a student social media zone, student device charging points, and an acoustic phone pod, the hub is a vibrant, centralised space designed to support students’ academic, social, and personal development. Staffed by a UCD team, the lounge is a welcoming place for UCD students, providing access to study areas and academic support whilst also offering spaces for group work and collaboration. Beyond academics, the Lounge fosters community hosting social events, clubs, and networking opportunities, helping students build connections and feel engaged. Overall, the University College Dublin Global Lounge serves as a dynamic inclusive environment that enhances the student experience and exemplifies the UCD College of Business mission to empower, connect, and create.

To find out more about programmes offered by University College Dublin through Kaplan, visit: https://ucd.kaplan.com.sg/.

[1] Kaplan City Campus @ Wilkie Edge is located at 8 Wilkie Road, Level 2, Wilkie Edge, Singapore 228095

[2] UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School Accreditation - AMBA (UK), EQUIS (Europe) and AACSB (US)

[3] https://www.topuniversities.com/world-university-rankings

