USPACE: A Hundred Satellites Illuminate Hong Kong After Six Years of Hard Work

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 11 March 2025 - Since its foundation in September 2019, USPACE – formerly known as Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group – has embarked on an arduous six-year journey from concept to reality. In March 2025, the company marked a watershed moment by rolling out its first batch of 100 satellites. This achievement was celebrated with a three-day public exhibition in Hong Kong, the first stop of a global tour co-organized with the International Astronautical Federation, followed by stops in the United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions in Asia.

Six Years of Grit and Breakthroughs

In July 2020, amid the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, USPACE forged a strategic partnership with China Great Wall Industrial Corporation (CGWIC). Starting with a comprehensive design for an intelligent satellite manufacturing center, the company acquired Hong Kong’s first AIT satellite intelligent production line, a pioneering initiative that filled a critical gap in the satellite industry across Hong Kong and Asia.

A year later, in July 2021, USPACE had gone public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a major merger and acquisition. In June 2022, through meticulous planning, the company selected the Advanced Manufacturing Center and Data Center in Hong Kong Science Park, leasing nearly 200,000 square feet to build a satellite manufacturing center and data hub. With support from CGWIC and the 8th Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the facility was completed only one year later in July 2023, featuring an ISO 14644-1:2015 Class 7/100,000 cleanroom. The facility has also introduced the aerospace-grade precision manufacturing system, facilitating multiple automated processes in satellite assembly, integration, and testing.

On July 25, 2023, the inauguration of Hong Kong’s first satellite intelligent production line took place in grand style. Over 160 delegates from 47 countries’ aerospace agencies, international and regional space organizations, Hong Kong-based institutions, research institutes, and universities attended the event, engaging in lively discussions on deepening future cooperation. USPACE has embarked on its global expansion, forging friendly ties with space agencies and enterprises from major and emerging space nations.

In December 2023, to better align with its international ambitions, the company rebranded as USPACE. In a bid to cater to global customers and slash satellite production costs, USPACE undertook vertical integration, independently designing and manufacturing more than 80% of its satellite components. By mass-producing 100 satellites, the company achieved a historic 80% reduction in production costs, setting the stage to optimize its global manufacturing footprint and boost capacity to 500 satellites annually.

On March 10, 2025, the three-day “100 Satellites” exhibition officially kicked off, not only offering a compelling showcase of USPACE’s large-scale satellite manufacturing capabilities, but also underscoring the company’s commitment to pioneering the deep integration of Industry 5.0, artificial intelligence (AI), and satellite technology (ST).

Even as USPACE continues to refine its expertise in satellite and component manufacturing, the company is preparing to launch a groundbreaking project – a constellation of 6,000 integrated communications and remote-sensing satellites over the Middle East and Africa – in 2025, developed in collaboration with the Arab Information and Communications Organization. Building upon a six-year investment totaling HK$1.9 billion ($244.6 million), USPACE has mapped out an ambitious plan to inject an additional $300 million between 2025 and 2026 alongside strategic partners. This initiative marks a crucial step in the company’s dual-track approach – combining satellite production with constellation deployment – to drive forward commercial aerospace applications across the entire value chain.

Speaking at the exhibition, USPACE founder, honorary chairman, and CEO Wen Yichuan extended his sincere gratitude to CGWIC and the 8th Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation for their unwavering support. He also emphasized the company’s plans to deepen cooperation with them in the development of USPACE’s satellite manufacturing centers in Thailand and Spain. He also expressed appreciation for the Arab Information and Communications Organization, the International Astronautical Federation, and the many Chinese and international partners who have supported USPACE’s journey over the past six years.

With an unwavering commitment to progress, USPACE remains at the forefront of aerospace innovation, driving the popularization of satellite manufacturing, advancing sustainable technological development, and accelerating the transformation of the global space industry.