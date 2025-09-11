Vantage Data Centers Secures $1.6B Investment in APAC Platform from GIC and ADIA

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced that it has secured a $1.6 billion investment to scale its Asia-Pacific platform. The investment was led by an affiliate of GIC, a global institutional investor, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (”ADIA”). GIC and ADIA (through their respective affiliates) are both existing investors in Vantage Data Centers.

In addition, the company revealed its plans to expand to the Johor, Malaysia, market with the acquisition of Yondr Group’s (”Yondr”) 300MW+ hyperscale data center campus located in Sedenak Tech Park. The campus, one of the largest hyperscale data center campuses in Southeast Asia, is part of Yondr’s portfolio that was recently acquired by investment vehicles managed by affiliates of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (”DigitalBridge”), the leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure and, through its managed vehicles, one of Vantage’s largest investors.

The new commitment from GIC and ADIA underscores the growing opportunity in the APAC region for digital infrastructure driven by accelerating AI demand. The investment will support Vantage’s acquisition of Yondr’s Johor campus, with additional capital earmarked for further growth of Vantage’s APAC platform.

“This significant investment marks a pivotal milestone in our APAC growth journey,“ said Jeremy Deutsch, president of Vantage Data Centers, APAC. “With the support of GIC and ADIA, we are positioned as one of the largest providers of sustainable AI and cloud digital infrastructure in the region. Adding the Johor campus to our portfolio will bring our APAC footprint to 1GW of capacity. This acquisition enables Vantage APAC to continue to deliver scale and speed for our customers.”

“We are pleased to partner with Vantage, alongside DigitalBridge and ADIA, to support the development of data center infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region,“ said Boon Chin Hau, chief investment officer, infrastructure at GIC. “As a leading global data center developer and operator, Vantage is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for data center capacity in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to contributing to its ongoing expansion and success.”

“This expansion of our existing relationship with Vantage, one of the world’s leading developers and operators of hyperscale data centers, aligns with our strategy of investing in infrastructure that enables digitalization,“ said Khadem AlRemeithi, executive director of the infrastructure department at ADIA. “This new commitment supports the growth of Vantage’s APAC platform at a time when advances in AI and cloud computing are driving regional demand for data center capacity.”

“This is an exciting moment for Vantage as it accelerates its expansion across Asia-Pacific,“ said Jon Mauck, senior managing director and head of data centers at DigitalBridge. “GIC and ADIA have been trusted, long-term partners, and their continued support underscores confidence in Vantage’s ability to execute at scale in high-demand markets.”

The investment, as well as the Johor campus acquisition, are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Johor Market Expansion

Set on nearly 73 acres, the Johor campus, to be known as JHB1, will deliver more than 300MW of IT capacity across three cutting-edge data centers once fully developed. The campus, located in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, offers dark fiber connectivity due to its close proximity to other data center markets in the region. It features sustainability-forward technologies, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and is on track to meet EDGE certification requirements. It was originally financed through a green loan, a tool Vantage has used in multiple regions.

Johor is fast becoming one of Southeast Asia’s most strategic data center hubs. Benefiting from its proximity to Singapore to capture spillover demand, competitive land and operating costs, and strong government incentives, Johor is well-positioned to support the region’s growing digital infrastructure needs.

With the addition of Johor, Vantage will have 1GW of operational and planned IT capacity across the Asia-Pacific region in Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

