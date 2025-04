HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to attract top talent from Vietnam, as demonstrated by Ryan Le Minh Khue, a Year 3 student in the Integrated Bachelor of Business Administration (IBBAC) Programme. Coming from the prestigious Nguyen Hue High School for the Gifted in Hanoi, Ryan represents a growing trend of Vietnamese students choosing Hong Kong for their tertiary education. His decision to study at CUHK was influenced by the university’s strong academic reputation and the generous scholarship opportunities offered by the government, university, and departments.

Ryan addresses an audience of Vietnamese high school students and parents at the CUHK Admission Caravan in Hanoi, sharing insights about academic life and opportunities at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Academic Excellence and Flexibility

“When I was exploring my options, CUHK’s IBBAC programme stood out because of its flexible structure with nine concentrations,“ says Ryan. “This allowed me to explore different business fields before specialising, which was exactly what I needed.” The programme’s comprehensive curriculum has enabled Ryan to discover his interests while building a strong foundation in business studies. The well-designed curriculum balances theoretical knowledge with practical applications, preparing students for real-world challenges in the business sector.

Leadership and Professional Development

Beyond academics, Ryan has embraced campus life through various leadership roles. As a Student Ambassador, he actively promotes CUHK to prospective Vietnamese students and shares his experiences with the growing Vietnamese community. His involvement as Master of Ceremonies at Vietnam Consulate General events has enhanced his public speaking skills and cultural engagement. Through CUHK’s corporate connections, Ryan has secured valuable internships at KPMG Vietnam and Guotai Junan Securities Corporation, gaining first-hand experience in the finance industry and building a strong professional network.