KANGAR: The Perlis government has incurred a loss of RM2.4 million from the coupon-based parking system, implemented by the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) between 2022 and 2024, due to some users failing to comply with the system.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the implementation of the smart parking application system in Perlis this year, with a trial period from May to mid-June, is a positive innovation for the state government and will benefit the people.

“The collections from this smart parking system will be returned to the people. I hope that the people of Perlis will accept this reform, as I believe we are not implementing anything that could harm them,” he said, at a press conference after chairing the state executive councillor meeting at the State Legislative Assembly Complex, here, today.

Also present at the press conference was MPK president Affendi Rajini Kanth.

Mohd Shukri said that the charges for using the smart parking application system are minimal, with only 60 sen for the first hour, and the first 15 minutes are free to make it more convenient for users.

He added that the implementation of the smart parking system would be fully managed by an appointed private company, and the state government is expected to earn more than RM1 million annually through the use of the system.

Meanwhile, Affendi noted that, from January until now, MPK had not charged any fees to users for parking, resulting in a loss of about RM600,000, before the full implementation of the smart application system in mid-June.