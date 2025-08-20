Vingroup inaugurates and breaks ground on six major projects nationwide to celebrate Vietnam’s 80th national day

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2025 – To mark the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vingroup inaugurated and broke ground on six major projects across the country. The highlight was the inauguration ceremony of the National Exhibition Fair Center in Dong Anh, Hanoi, alongside five other landmark projects in the fields of socio-economic infrastructure, transportation, industry, urban development, and tourism in Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Tinh, Tay Ninh, and Dong Nai.

These events form part of the official national program to inaugurate and commence construction of projects celebrating the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

The inauguration of the National Exhibition Fair Center at Tu Lien Bridge Road, Dong Anh, Hanoi, served as the central venue of the program, with the attendance of General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, members and former members of the Politburo, members of the Party Central Committee, as well as current and former leaders of the Party, the State, and heads of central and local ministries and agencies.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the National Exhibition Fair Center, completed in just under 10 months, is poised to become a space that will foster the development of Vietnam’s cultural and entertainment industries.

The Prime Minister praised the determination of enterprises, particularly private ones, in building and developing national infrastructure with the spirit: “What we say, we do. What we commit, we deliver. Once we act and commit, there must be tangible results. And today, we have proved this.”

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also affirmed that these projects demonstrate Vietnam’s determination to achieve self-reliance and master technology in socio-economic infrastructure development, creating projects in Vietnam, for Vietnam, and by the Vietnamese people.

“I hope that we will see more iconic projects of Vietnam, admired and recognized by friends across the region and around the world,“ the Prime Minister said.

The National Exhibition Fair Center spans more than 900,000 m², positioned to become the largest exhibition complex in Southeast Asia and one of the Top 10 largest in the world.

At the core of the complex is the iconic Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, featuring a colossal 24,000-ton steel dome, 56 meters high, inspired by the legendary Golden Turtle God (Kim Quy) whose myth is closely linked with the heritage site of Co Loa. Covering approximately 130,000 m², the Kim Quy Hall comprises nine major exhibition halls and one central grand hall, offering an ideal space for specialized exhibitions and large-scale events, with versatile layouts optimized for diverse displays.

The exhibition ecosystem also includes a permanent exhibition center (Block A), four outdoor exhibition areas (East – West – South – North), and VinPalace Co Loa, the largest international convention center in Vietnam, covering 16,800 m² with 12 banquet and conference halls that can host events from several hundred to over 5,000 guests. Complementary facilities include landscaped parks and lakes, a food court of over 3,000 m², and parking areas spanning more than 18 hectares, accommodating over 10,000 vehicles.

After an accelerated construction period of just 10 months, the National Exhibition Fair Center has officially been inaugurated and is ready to host the national milestone event celebrating the 80th National Independence Day: the exhibition “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness.”

The second project site was the inauguration of the May Chai Bridge (Royal Bridge) and its approach roads, part of the Vinhomes Royal Island project in Hai Phong. Spanning nearly 2.2 km in length and 21 meters in width with four lanes, the bridge connects Vu Yen Island with Le Thanh Tong Street, reducing travel time to the city center to under five minutes. With its twin arch towers symbolizing both soaring wings and a welcoming “World Gateway Bridge,“ the Royal Bridge is set to become a new landmark of Hai Phong, embodying openness to investment and economic opportunities.

The third project site was the groundbreaking of an 18-hole international-standard golf course in Quang Hanh, Quang Ninh, covering 100 hectares. Nestled among natural forests with views of both mountains and Ha Long Bay, the course was designed under the philosophy of environmental preservation by renowned contemporary golf course designer Doug Carrick. Once operational, it will elevate Quang Ninh’s reputation in tourism and sports.

The fourth project site marked the start of construction on the Vinhomes Industrial Park in Vung Ang, Ha Tinh. Located on lots CN4 and CN5 of the Vung Ang Economic Zone, the project spans nearly 965 hectares, making it one of the largest in the region, with modern, synchronized infrastructure including factories, ports, and logistics facilities. The project is set to attract leading national and regional enterprises in industry, high technology, logistics, and exports—driving local economic growth and enabling Vietnamese enterprises to expand globally.

The fifth project site was the groundbreaking of the Phuoc Vinh Tay New Urban Area in Tay Ninh, covering 1,089.6 hectares. Developed as an eco-smart sustainable city, it will feature a complete ecosystem of education, healthcare, commerce, and services, positioning it as one of the province’s most significant future urban developments.

The sixth project site was the commencement of Component Project 1: Construction of the Western North-South Expressway, Gia Nghia (Dak Nong) – Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc) section, passing through Dong Nai province. The expressway spans 124.13 km (23.1 km in Dak Nong, 101.03 km in Binh Phuoc), designed for a full six-lane scale. Strategically, it will connect the Central Highlands with the Southeast region, particularly Dak Nong and Binh Phuoc with Ho Chi Minh City, unlocking regional economic potential and creating new growth momentum.

By simultaneously inaugurating and breaking ground on national-scale infrastructure projects across six provinces and cities, Vingroup reaffirms its pioneering role in strengthening Vietnam’s internal capabilities. These projects reflect the spirit of innovation and progress in the nation’s 80-year journey of independence, renewal, and global integration.

