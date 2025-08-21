Vingroup Ranked Vietnam’s Largest Private Contributor to the State Budget

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - Vingroup (Ticker: VIC) has been recognized as the largest private contributor to Vietnam’s state budget, with total payments exceeding VND 56.2 trillion. This figure accounts for nearly 40% of the total contributions from the Top 10 enterprises on the list.

According to the PRIVATE 100 ranking of Vietnam’s top 100 private enterprises by tax contribution, published by the CafeF, Vingroup paid more than VND 56.2 trillion into the state budget in 2024, representing an 82% increase compared to 2023. Vingroup’s payments made up 23% of the Top 100’s total contributions and nearly 40% of the Top 10.

This is the second consecutive year CafeF has published the PRIVATE 100 list, which is based on actual payments made during a full fiscal year. Vingroup’s continued leadership in the ranking is a clear testament to its credibility, social responsibility, and the effective, sustainable business model of its entire ecosystem.

In addition to being the largest taxpayer, Vingroup is also Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate and one of the nation’s leading corporations. As of June 30, 2025, Vingroup’s total assets reached VND 964,439 billion; consolidated net revenue and post-tax profit for the first half of 2025 were VND 130,366 billion and VND 4,509 billion, respectively.

Vingroup’s two core business pillars, Technology - Industry and Real Estate & Services, achieved impressive growth. In the Industrials & Technology segment, VinFast delivered 72,167 electric vehicles worldwide in the first six months of 2025, a 3.2-fold increase year-on-year. In Vietnam, VinFast maintained its position as the market leader with 67,569 cars delivered, while also setting a new record in electric two-wheelers with 114,484 units handed over. These results reinforce VinFast’s pioneering role in driving the green transition.

In Real Estate & Services, Vinhomes remained Vietnam’s real estate leader, recording VND 67,504 billion in contracted sales and an additional VND 138,208 billion in unbilled bookings (as of June 30, 2025). Vinhomes was also the top real estate taxpayer in 2024, according to the PRIVATE 100 ranking. Other key subsidiaries, including Vincom Retail and Vinpearl, posted revenues of VND 4,274 billion and VND 5,912 billion respectively, maintaining their leadership in retail real estate and tourism.

Notably, on August 11, 2025, Vingroup announced the addition of two new pillars, Infrastructure (high-speed rail, bridges, ports, logistics, etc.) and Green Energy (solar, wind, and energy storage systems). These sectors are expected to unlock breakthrough growth potential, further contribute to the state budget, and strengthen the role of the private sector as the new driver of Vietnam’s development.

Vingroup contributes meaningfully to society through its Social Enterprises pillar. In August 2025, the Group’s Kind Heart Foundation was awarded the First-Class Labor Order, recognizing 19 years of tireless charitable efforts, supporting millions of disadvantaged individuals, and promoting sustainable community development with total disbursements of VND 30 trillion.

On August 19, 2025, Vingroup also proudly received the First-Class Labor Order for completing the National Exhibition Fair Center 15 months ahead of schedule. This milestone was dedicated to Vietnam’s 80th National Day and marks a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Hanoi and the nation.

Vingroup’s repeated recognition at the national level, alongside its consistent top rankings in reputable business evaluations, is clear evidence of its growth potential, social responsibility, and long-term commitment to sustainable development.

