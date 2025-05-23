Vinhomes strategically partners with VTK to build a model Korean community in ocean city

HUNG YEN, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2025 - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company and VTK Hung Yen Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. (VTK) have signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement. This marks a significant step in the development of a Korean community within Ocean City. The partnership aims to enhance the quality of life and working environment for Korean experts, executives, and their families employed at VTK.

The signing ceremony took place within the framework of the “Meet Korea 2025” event held in Hung Yen. The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Secretary of the Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Huu Nghia, and Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Youngsam.

Also present were leaders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hung Yen Provincial People’s Committee, various departments and agencies, representatives from Korean trade promotion organizations and business associations, and hundreds of delegates from Vietnamese and Korean enterprises currently investing and operating in Vietnam.

Under the agreement, Vinhomes will develop and offer rental housing and office solutions for VTK and its experts and leaders. Both parties will also collaborate closely to create an eco-urban model seamlessly connected to the industrial park. This initiative aims to build a high-quality living and working environment, fostering a sustainably developing community within the model urban area of Ocean City.

Furthermore, Vinhomes will coordinate with its subsidiaries and companies within the Vingroup ecosystem to provide comprehensive services for the Korean and Vietnamese expert communities working at the Hung Yen Clean Industrial Park. This industrial park, developed by VTK, is located in Hong Tien commune, Khoai Chau district, and Xuan Truc commune, An Thi district, covering an area of over 140 hectares.

Specifically, StaynFun will provide dormitory solutions and living amenities such as swimming pools, parks, and community areas for VTK’s leadership. Vinpearl will offer industrial catering services, snack options, and event venues, alongside special preferential programs for golf courses and driving ranges for Korean businesses.

Vincom Retail will showcase the diverse amenities at Ocean City, including its shopping centers, commercial streets, and vibrant cultural and entertainment activities. For partner delegations from Korea, VinWonders will organize various group tour and entertainment programs, fostering both cultural exchange and internal cohesion.

Vinmec will provide on-site medical services, including examinations and emergency support directly within the industrial park. They will also connect with the Vinmec Ocean Park facility for periodic health check-ups and vaccinations. Vinschool and VinUni educational systems will partner with VTK to develop educational and training solutions for the children of employees working at the industrial park, laying a solid foundation for long-term investment strategies.

VinFast will implement preferential policies for personal and company electric vehicles, and collaborate with Green Future to offer rental and pre-owned electric vehicle services. VinFast charging stations will also be quickly established within the Hung Yen Clean Industrial Park, ensuring a convenient experience for vehicle users. Notably, VinBus will operate internal bus routes and connecting routes from the Hung Yen Clean Industrial Park to Ocean City, enhancing flexibility and environmental friendliness for daily commuting.

Mr. Han Jong Doek, General Director of VTK Hung Yen Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd., shared: “The Korean community in Vietnam is growing, but finding a suitable living space - a place where they can settle long-term and build a sustainable community - remains challenging. Ocean City, with its strategic vision and synchronized infrastructure, offers a comprehensive solution to this need.”

Thanks to its meticulous planning and all-in-one amenity system, Ocean City is being dubbed the “New Korean Hub” in Vietnam. It notably features K-Town, a district with hundreds of shops, brands, and services strongly reflecting Korean culture. Many other Korean-standard amenities are already present or soon to arrive, including the Korean Global School, a Korean Medical Center, and the Aquafield Korean-standard relaxation center within Vincom Mega Mall Ocean City. These are crucial components that will meet all the entertainment, health, and education needs of the Korean community living and working in the area.

Vinhomes’ comprehensive cooperation with VTK demonstrates the Company’s strong commitment to fostering sustainable development, green transformation, and elevating living standards for the Korean expert and labor community. Ocean City is also receiving significant investment to become a leading model mixed-use urban area, truly deserving its reputation as the best place to live for the international community in Vietnam.

https://vinhomes.vn/en