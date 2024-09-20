Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2024 showcases cutting-edge health and safety trends for home and workplace

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - EQS Newswire - 20 September 2024 - The 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will take place from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will feature a hub showcasing the latest health and safety technologies and practices to raise the awareness among institutions and individuals on key international standards for health and safety at home and work.



The hub includes four sections: interactive workshops; seminars and panel discussions; children’s safety; and competitions, puzzles, games and raffles to test relevant knowledge and foster innovation in safety procedures.

“WETEX is the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and the most prominent international exhibition specialising in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green buildings, electric vehicles, smart grid, and other vital sectors. As such WETEX is committed to expanding its areas of focus and covering all main sectors that ensure a healthier and brighter future for all. Our focus on health and safety this year is in line with our efforts to make the UAE a global leader in the field of quality of life, and to advance well-being, health and quality of life. This supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being,“ said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Local and international experts will review guidelines and procedures for occupational safety, physical and mental health, and the latest trends and technologies in this field. They will highlight precautionary measures to avoid accidents and risks, enhance emergency readiness, and manage stress and fatigue. The goal is to enhance resilience in facing the effects of climate change on occupational health and safety in schools, homes and workplaces. The hub will also showcase success stories and initiatives that reinforce companies’ commitment to promoting a safe, healthy work environment, enhancing their reputation as socially responsible institutions.

Registration for WETEX is available at: https://apo-opa.co/4gz91vB

