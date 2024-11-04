Watsons Singapore Launches Inaugural Get Active Event

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 - Watsons Singapore, the leading health and beauty retailer, is thrilled to announce its first-ever Get Active event, a vibrant initiative designed to promote health and wellness within the community. Scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the iconic Fort Canning Green, this exciting event runs from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and invites Singaporeans of all ages to join in a day of fitness, fun, and family bonding.

The Watsons Get Active 2024 event is not just a fitness gathering; it represents a pivotal step towards fostering a culture of active living in Singapore. This year’s theme, “Healthy n Fun Family Day,“ emphasises inclusivity and enjoyment, ensuring that everyone can participate in various engaging activities while prioritising their health. Best of all, participation is completely free, with no tickets required.

Attendees at the event can look forward to an exciting Health & Beauty Festival featuring 16 leading health and beauty suppliers and partners, offering exclusive gifts, rewards, and more. Our lineup includes OCBC, ShopBack, GNC, L’Oreal, Unilever, P&G, Holistic Way, Caltrate, Greenlife, and many others! Be sure to stop by the Watsons booth, where participants can enjoy a complimentary ice cream just by downloading the Watsons SG app.

Event Highlights

-> FREE Upsized Goodie Bag (worth over $340): The first 200 attendees will receive an exclusive goodie bag filled with wellness essentials—no purchase necessary!

-> Family Fun Run (2km): Experience a scenic run through the Trees of the Fort Trail! The first 300 finishers will earn a limited-edition Watsons Get Active 2024 finisher medal.

-> Thrilling Obstacle Courses: Test your skills with exciting challenges like Ninja Warrior and Life-Sized Human Foosball.

-> Health & Beauty Festival: Shop from 16 leading health and beauty brands offering exclusive deals, giveaways, and more.

-> Chill & Relax Zone: Enjoy live music, free food booths featuring delicious treats like acai bowls, chipolatas, burger livestation, popcorn chicken and unlimited truffle fries, plus fun activities such as creative face painting, giant bubble-making stations and kite painting kit giveaways for children.

This event is an excellent opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a day packed with fitness activities, entertainment, and great deals. It also provides the perfect platform to explore Watsons’ wide range of health and beauty products.

Join Us!

No registration or tickets are required to participate. Simply mark your calendar for 9 November 2024 and bring your family and friends to Fort Canning Green for a day of fun, fitness and festivities. Be sure to arrive early to secure your free goodie bag and be a part of the exciting line-up!

Tip: Don’t forget to bring along a picnic mat to relax and enjoy the atmosphere in our Chill & Relax Zone. It’s the perfect way to unwind between activities while savouring delicious treats and enjoying live music!

For more information and updates, visit our dedicated event page at Watsons Get Active.

