Step Into a Brick-Built Spring-Summer Wonderland Where Nature Blooms with Imagination

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - What if nature were reimagined in bricks? This Spring-Summer, Pacific Place invites you on a whimsical journey through Where Bricks Bloom — Hong Kong’s first-ever LEGO® Botanical Garden, where floral splendour and artistic craftsmanship collide. Running from 24 April to 18 May, Garden Court at Pacific Place will transform into a celebration of the seasons, carpeted with intricate floral creations built from over 120,000 beloved LEGO® bricks and over 6,000 LEGO® flowers from the Botanical Collection.

A Symphony of Bricks and Botanicals The spectacular displays of Where Bricks Bloom are brought to life by Andy Hung, the first LEGO® Certified Professional throughout the Greater China Region and the only one in Hong Kong, as well as Kirk Cheng, a floral artisan celebrated for his large-scale floral artworks across Asia. Together, they merge the beauty of nature with the structural artistry of LEGO® to craft an immersive showcase of creativity, architecture, and botanicals. A Garden Bursting with Colours: A Journey in Bloom Spread across five uniquely themed zones, the garden takes you on a journey that celebrates the many shapes and forms of blooming flowers. From bold roses to elegant orchids, each installation showcases nature’s artistry, infused with a touch of fantastical wonder.





Limited-Time Surprise: LEGO® Flower Giveaway Visit the Brick to Bloom Fleuriste and bring home a beautifully packaged LEGO® flower by registering as an above member and spending HK$1,500 or more on the same day via electronic payment on designated dates. Don’t miss the chance to redeem a LEGO® red rose prepared specially for Mother’s Day weekend. Dates: 25–27 April, 1–5 May, 9–11 May, 16–18 May 2025 (Every Friday to Sunday and Public Holiday) Time: 10am – 10pm Location: Brick to Bloom Fleuriste, Garden Court, Level LG1 Enticing Sales Rewards to Sweeten Your Visit From 24 April to 18 May, immerse yourself in the rich tones of the Spring-Summer Season and elevate your wardrobe with enticing shopping rewards. Embrace the opportunity to shop with UnionPay for exclusive bonuses that will make your experience even more delightful. Let your style bloom at Pacific Place!