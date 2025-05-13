$!WM Senibong Achieves 100% Take-Up Rate for Kew Green 1; Its Maiden Project in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru West

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - WM Senibong Sdn Bhd announced that it has received overwhelming demand for its Kew Green 1; achieving a 100% take-up rate within just three months since its official launch in December 2024.

Kew Green 1 marks the launch of the first precinct in The Kews; a 38 acre master-planned community by WM Senibong. Kew Green 1, the maiden phase comprises 171 units of 2 & 3 storey designer link homes (Pine, Fir and Elm); priced between RM1.1 – RM2.1 million.

Nestled within Leisure Farm in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, just 10 minutes from Singapore via the Tuas Second Link —Kew Green exemplifies WM Senibong’s commitment to delivering high-quality residential enclaves for discerning homeowners who value connectivity, comfort, and conscious luxury living. At the heart of the development is a private clubhouse promoting wellness and community life. Residents can enjoy an array of thoughtfully crafted amenities including fully-equipped indoor and outdoor gyms, a rooftop garden, BBQ area, playground, jogging paths, a recreational lake park, and outdoor fitness stations — all designed to support a healthy lifestyle amidst nature’s embrace. Certified with GreenRE Gold Rating, the homes all reflect a blend of environmental leadership and innovative design;. offering future-forward convenience in a lush, low-density setting.

Kew Green places residents within reach of key amenities such as Senibong Golf Club, Educity, Gleneagles Medini, and Nusajaya Tech Park, making it ideal for families, professionals, and retirees seeking a rare combination of tranquility and urban access.

WM Senibong Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer, CK Quay said, “Our new homeowners are captivated by the eco-luxurious design, where distinctive architecture and nature blend seamlessly, creating a tranquil, sustainable community. The accelerated take-up rate reflects the growing cross-border and local demand for conscious luxury living in the fast-growing Iskandar Puteri region, spurred by the exciting regional developments including the upcoming RTS and the SEZ. Residents here will enjoy a rare sanctuary nestled amongst gardens and parklands, yet remain effortlessly connected to business and lifestyle hubs.”

Potential homeowners can now look forward to the impending launch of 2nd phase of Kew Green; targeted in August 2025. Kew Green 2 will comprise of 160 units of 2 and 3 storey semi detached houses (Birch & Oak), 2 storey cluster homes (Cassia) and 2 storey link residences (Palm). Prices are expected to range between RM1.4 – 3.8 million.

Focusing on privacy, sustainability, and community well-being, Kew Green offers an exclusive retreat, specially curated for families to enjoy with assurance of long-term value in one of Johor’s most promising growth corridors. To learn more, visit www.thekews.com.my.

