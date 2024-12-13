Wuxi’s Flower Festival Blooms in Hong Kong

NANJING, CHINA - EQS Newswire - 13 December 2024 - Wuxi, the “Pearl of Taihu Lake,“ extended a warm invitation across mountains and rivers to Hong Kong, the “Pearl of the Orient,“ with a themed event titled “Flowers Bloom in Taihu, Spring Warms Hong Kong.”

On December 12, the 19th China Mei Flower and Wintersweet Exhibition and Wuxi Cultural and Tourism Spring Product Launch was held at the Marco Polo Hotel in Hong Kong. Through roadshows and flash mob performances at iconic Hong Kong landmarks, the event vividly showcased Wuxi’s rich tourism resources and profound cultural heritage, accelerating exchanges and development between the two regions and enhancing the visibility of the tourism brand “Pearl of Taihu Lake, Gem of Jiangnan.”

The event was hosted by the Wuxi Municipal People’s Government, organized by Wuxi Cultural and Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd., and co-organized by the United Front Work Department of Wuxi Municipal Committee and the Wuxi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism. Leaders from cultural and tourism departments and associations of both regions, representatives from Wuxi Yuantouzhu Scenic Area, Sports Group, and Meiyuan Scenic Area, along with representatives of travel agencies and media from the Greater Bay Area, attended the event.

The promotional video “Waiting for You in Wuxi” kicked off the event, showcasing the unique charm of the Jiangnan water town to the Hong Kong audience. A guzheng performance “Beauty of Taihu” vividly highlighted the unique charm and profound heritage of Wuxi’s culture.

Ms. Qiu Yajun, President of Wuxi Cultural and Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd., remarked in her speech that in recent years, the group has been committed to creating distinctive “tourism+” products, hosting high-quality events such as the Mei Flower and Wintersweet Exhibition, the Taihu Yuantouzhu International Cherry Blossom Festival, the International Sailing Rally, the Taihu Music Festival, and the Huishan Chrysanthemum Fair. These initiatives aim to establish Wuxi as a “window to the world,“ while actively promoting integration between the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area.

Mr. Xin Congjin, Chairman of the Hong Kong China Tourism Association, stated that Wuxi, known as the “Pearl of Taihu Lake,“ boasts exceptional natural scenery and rich cultural tourism resources. These advantages offer immense potential for cultural tourism development in Wuxi and create favorable conditions for two-way travel between Hong Kong and Wuxi. The association will leverage Hong Kong’s platforms and resources to further promote Wuxi’s cultural and tourism offerings, encouraging more visitors to travel to Wuxi.

The event unveiled Wuxi’s 2025 spring tourism products, focusing on showcasing premium spring travel routes. Additionally, Meiyuan Scenic Spot presented highlights of the 19th China Plum Blossom and Wax Plum Exhibition. As one of Jiangnan’s four major plum blossom viewing destinations, this exhibition will feature a variety of rare plum species, offering visitors a feast for the senses.

The event also included the appointment of Wuxi Cultural and Tourism Ambassadors for Hong Kong and Macau, the inauguration of the Wuxi Cultural and Tourism Hong Kong Promotion Center, and the signing of a large-scale group travel agreement between Greater Bay Area travel agencies and Wuxi Cultural Tourism Group. The first group of spring flower appreciation tours to Wuxi was flagged off during the event, setting the stage for a surge in Hong Kong residents visiting Wuxi.

The 19th China Mei Flower and Wintersweet Exhibition and Wuxi Cultural and Tourism Spring Product Launch was officially inaugurated during the event. Wuxi Cultural Tourism also conducted an engaging flash mob at Victoria Harbour, showcasing Wuxi’s natural beauty and cultural charm, allowing Hong Kong residents to experience Wuxi’s allure up close.

“Flowers Bloom in Taihu, Spring Warms Hong Kong” vividly reflects this event’s role in deepening cultural and tourism exchanges between Wuxi and Hong Kong, enabling more Hong Kong residents to learn about Wuxi and helping Wuxi expand its cultural tourism market in Hong Kong.

