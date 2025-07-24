X.me Foundation Empowers Global Expansion of the X.me Social Media Platform

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - X.me (https://x.me) is a social media platform where users can freely express themselves, share content, engage, and interact while earning rewards from the platform. More than just a social media platform, X.me is an innovative ecosystem offering a secure, compliant, and open experience for global users. As of June 2025, the X.me Foundation has established 100 million dollars dedicated fund with the mission of “building a borderless social ecosystem.” The fund focuses on three key areas—market expansion, technological innovation, and compliance development—to drive rapid user growth for the X.me platform in major global markets, particularly in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

According to global media reports, X.me’s “Gold Miner Treasure Hunt” campaign attracted over 1 million participants from more than 36 countries within just four hours of the launched. This initiative has injected significant momentum into X.me’s rapid expansion, serving as a key driver for global strategy.

Financial Support: Regional Market Incentive Programs

The X.me Foundation has tailored differentiated funding strategies to suit the unique characteristics of various regional markets. The Foundation has established an “Ecosystem Innovation Fund” to launch localized support programs in markets such as Europe, the Americas, Japan, and South Korea. These programs focus on nurturing X.me’s “Genesis Ambassadors,” fostering a vibrant content ecosystem, and promoting global user growth and platform ecosystem development.

Compliance and Regulatory Collaboration

On the compliance front, the Foundation has assembled a dedicated team of 120 international lawyers to pursue service provider licenses in regions such as the United States and the European Union, striving to become one of the social media platforms compliant with multinational regulations. To address regional regulatory differences, the Foundation has developed “Compliance Risk Control System.” For example, in South Korea, the system filters content related to virtual asset transactions, while in Southeast Asia, it integrates with local central banks’ anti-money laundering mechanisms to ensure compliant operations globally.

