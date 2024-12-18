Xanh SM launches electric taxi service in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 - PT Xanh SM Green And Smart Mobility has officially launched its electric taxi service, Xanh SM, in Indonesia. Indonesia is the third Southeast Asian country to welcome Xanh SM, following Vietnam and Laos. This milestone solidifies the company’s role as a trailblazer in bringing innovative green mobility solutions to the world under its “Go Green Global” strategy.

The grand opening ceremony in Jakarta was attended by Dr. Riyatno – Indonesian Deputy of Investment Climate Development / Ministry of Investment and Downstream / BKPM, Mr. Ta Van Thong – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to Indonesia, Mr. Denny Abdi – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of The Republic of Indonesia to Vietnam, Mr. Tatan Rustandi – Secretary of Directorate General of Land Transportation / Ministry of Transportation, representative of the city government, representatives of the Embassies of Laos, Uzbekistan, Timor-Leste, Serbia, India, and Sri Lanka in Indonesia, and nearly 100 of Xanh SM’s strategic partners.

Vietnam’s first all-electric taxi company will begin operations in Indonesia, strategically positioned to meet the surging travel demand during the New Year 2025 season. Xanh SM is committed to delivering a 5-star mobility experience through its “5 Green Promises” implemented across all markets: Green Means Excellent Experience, Green Means Professional Drivers, Green Means High-Quality Vehicles, Green Means Affordable Pricing, and Green Means Environmental Care.

The entire fleet consists of VinFast Limogreen electric cars, offering emission-free, noise-free, and fuel-odor-free rides. This ensures that every trip is comfortable, safe, and environmentally friendly. As a pioneer in the electric taxi industry, Xanh SM is well-positioned to establish standards of quality and reliability in Indonesia’s bustling ride-hailing market.

By leveraging a modern fleet of electric vehicles and a well-trained team of professional drivers, Xanh SM will contribute to Indonesia’s transition to electric transportation, while elevating service quality standards within the regional ride-hailing industry.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of GSM, shared: “Indonesia is an incredibly exciting market, where the shift toward green and smart mobility solutions is accelerating. Indonesia’s clear commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2060 aligns seamlessly with our mission to lead the global electrification of transportation. We believe Xanh SM will provide Indonesian people with a premium transportation experience while also spark a larger movement towards green mobility worldwide, creating a sustainable future for all.”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Riyatno, Indonesia’s Deputy of Investment Climate Development / Ministry of Investment and Downstream / BKPM, shared: “As we work to accelerate the transition to clean energy, services like this play a pivotal role in reducing emissions, improving air quality, and contributing to the broader objectives of a sustainable, low-carbon economy. I am confident that this launch will inspire more investments in the green economy, creating opportunities for innovation, job creation, and a better quality of life for all Indonesians. The work does not stop here—this is just the beginning, and I look forward to seeing how Xanh SM’s electric ride-hailing service will continue to grow and contribute to the broader goal of building a robust and resilient green economy for Indonesia.”

Mr. Ta Van Thong – Ambassador of Vietnam to Indonesia, shared: “We hope that the two-way trade between Vietnam and Indonesia will reach 15 billion USD, and our leaders have set a new target of 18 billion USD to achieve in a couple of years to come. The participation of VinFast, Xanh SM will definitely contribute to that goal. There are strong interests from Vietnamese companies to do business in Indonesia. I think Indonesia is a good land and birds flock to the good land. I hope that with the success of VinFast and Xanh SM, many Vietnamese businesses will follow to come to Indonesia to contribute to the prosperous development of Indonesia”.

To experience the future of electric mobility, Indonesian customers can download the Xanh SM app (https://xanhsm.onelink.me/3eCA/vwd4pqri) on the iOS App Store or Android Google Play; call the hotline at 14068; hail a taxi with a green light on the street or at public parking locations in Jakarta. To celebrate its arrival, Xanh SM is offering chances to try out a more innovative, greener way to travel via a 30% discount (up to IDR 50,000) for two rides per day, valid for five days from the 18th to 22nd of December 2024. This allows Jakarta customers to enjoy the pioneering electric taxi service with a modern, smart ride-hailing app.

Since its launch in Vietnam in April 2023, Xanh SM has quickly risen as a leader in regional green transportation. The expansion into Indonesia marks a significant step forward, reinforcing its vision to “Go Green Global” and cementing its status as a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the industry.

