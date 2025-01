$!XIXILI Unveils Vibrant and Inclusive Lingerie Collection for Chinese New Year 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - Chinese New Year is a time for renewal, celebration, and embracing traditions with a modern twist. XIXILI, a leading lingerie brand celebrated for its inclusivity and style, is proud to feature vibrant selections designed to enhance confidence and bring luck to the festive season.

The Significance of Colours: Bringing Luck from the Inside Out

Colours are vital during Chinese New Year, symbolising prosperity, happiness, and positive energy. Bright-coloured lingerie is a popular choice, representing vitality and uplifting the spirit with positive energy. Pink bras offer an elegant option, symbolising love and harmony, while gold, yellow, and peach tones exude wealth and abundance.

In keeping with festive traditions, XIXILI’s collections feature a diverse palette of hues. From bright-coloured to pastel pinks and elegant golds, the collection offers a selection of styles designed to complement every occasion and celebration. The collection’s versatility allows individuals to create personalised looks that blend tradition with contemporary flair.

Styles to Match the Occasion

Chinese New Year festivities often involve house visits, feasting, and celebratory events, making comfort a key consideration. XIXILI’s thoughtfully designed lingerie combines functionality with style to suit traditional and modern attire.

-> Push-up bras provide flattering support for fitted cheongsams, ensuring comfort and elegance throughout the day.

-> Seamless undergarments prevent visible lines, creating a polished look under snug outfits.

-> Matching bra-and-panty sets adds sophistication, boosting inner confidence and promoting self-love.

XIXILI also offers functional shapewear for a smooth silhouette and intricately detailed lace designs that blend charm with sophistication, offering styles tailored to every festive need.

Superstitions to Keep in Mind: Ward Off Misfortune

Traditional beliefs hold that wearing new lingerie during Chinese New Year signifies a fresh start and attracts blessings. Choosing auspicious colours further amplifies this positive energy.

-> Single individuals may select bright-coloured lingerie to invite love and romance during the new year.

-> Married individuals can opt for sexy lingerie or loungewear in pink or peach tones to enhance marital harmony and familial luck.

-> Neutral and nude tones embody calmness and elegance, making them a timeless lingerie choice that blends prosperity with style.

XIXILI: Where Tradition Meets Style

XIXILI’s dedication to inclusivity shines through its extensive range of sizes, colours, and styles. Featuring breathable fabrics and luxurious designs, the collection ensures comfort, elegance, support, and confidence for all.

Celebrate Chinese New Year 2025 with lingerie that embodies positivity and style.

