XTransfer Announces Over 700,000 Global Customers

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - XTransfer, the World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, announces that its global enterprise customer base has exceeded 700,000. This significant milestone highlights the platform’s remarkable achievements in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand globally. As a global leader in the B2B cross-border trade payment sector, XTransfer is committed to providing SMEs with secure, convenient, and compliant one-stop cross-border financial solutions, enabling businesses to capitalise on the immense opportunities in emerging markets.

Recently, Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, was invited to attend the 01VC CEO Summit 2025. During the roundtable discussion focused on new dynamics in cross-border trade, Bill highlighted, “Today, for every 100 RMB in Chinese exports, 2 RMB are settled through XTransfer, and one-tenth of SME foreign trade enterprises have registered on our platform. With access to firsthand data insights, we are uniquely positioned to capture shifts in global trade flows.”

Digitalisation Driving New Integration: Enterprises Must Seize Opportunities in Emerging Markets

In recent years, tariff wars and trade frictions have forced Chinese export enterprises to review their global market strategies. Bill explained, “Digitalisation is accelerating the redistribution of global trade. While the share of the U.S. market declines, emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Africa are rapidly absorbing this growth. Markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are becoming the “blue ocean” for Chinese enterprises expanding globally.”

Data from our platform shows that over 70% of all clients on the XTransfer platform in the first half of 2025 exported to Asia, Africa, or Latin America. Additionally, the proportion of payments received from Asia, Africa, and Latin America increased by 100% compared to the same period in the previous year.

XTransfer hosts the largest nationwide foreign trade conference in China every year, the TradeVision Summit, which is attended by over 3,000 foreign trade business owners and has more than 2 million online participants. “For the past three years, the primary theme of this conference has been how to discover emerging markets beyond the United States. The opportunities in these markets are enormous, and by establishing a presence now, companies will enjoy a first-mover advantage over the next decade,“ Bill shared.

Bill further remarked, “After COVID, we observed a rapid improvement in global digitalisation levels. Therefore, I believe the global opportunities for China’s industrial chains will become even more substantial. Businesses must go global, particularly by focusing on less developed countries, to capture the new dividends brought by digital integration. This is why we fully support our clients in accelerating their diversification into multiple markets.”

XTransfer to Continue Upgrading Its Digital Platform and Building a Global Localised Service Network

XTransfer will continue to enhance its digital capabilities and actively promote the establishment of a globally localised service network to assist SMEs in securely, conveniently, and compliantly exploring overseas markets. XTransfer is committed to providing enterprises with one-stop cross-border financial solutions to improve global operational efficiency and risk resilience.

