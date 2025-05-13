XTransfer Singapore CEO Violas Xiao Joins Money20/20 Asia’s Panel

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - XTransfer, the world’s leading and China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, participated in Money20/20 Asia, one of the most influential events in the global fintech calendar. Violas Xiao, Local CEO of Singapore at XTransfer, was honoured to be invited as a distinguished speaker at the RiseUp panel, empowered by Deutsche Bank.

The RiseUp initiative is a global program dedicated to promoting the careers of women in financial technology and fostering inclusive leadership. The 2025 cohort brought together a remarkable group of female leaders to share their insights, experiences, and strategies for success in a rapidly evolving industry.

During the panel discussion, titled “Re-evaluate the Power of Connection – How to Leverage Relationships,“ Violas joined an esteemed lineup of speakers including Kriti Jain, Managing Director and Head of Digital Economy, Fintech & Platform in Corporate Coverage, APAC and Cash Sales APAC, MEA at Deutsche Bank, and Ivan Chang, alongside moderator Rachel Whelan, Managing Director, APAC Head of Corporate Cash Management, and Global Head of Payments & TFX Product Management at Deutsche Bank.

Violas emphasised the value of building authentic, intentional relationships in today’s connected world. “Opportunities rarely happen by chance, they come from people who know and trust you. Networking builds that vital bridge.”

She encouraged professionals, especially newcomers, to start with curiosity, not credentials. “Ask open-ended questions like ‘What brought you here tonight?’ to spark real conversations.”

Violas also encourages people not to wait for the perfect moment. “Most people are more open than we think. Approach with sincerity, build sincerely, and grow together.”

As the fintech landscape continues to evolve, XTransfer is committed not only to innovation and growth in financial services but also to championing the next generation of women leaders in the industry.

Founded in 2017, XTransfer, the world-leading and China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment and fund collection solutions. With more than 600,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China. XTransfer has obtained local payment licences in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

