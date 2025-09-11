Yong Xiang He Memorial Park Introduces Sustainable Funeral Solutions — A New Cross-Border Choice for Hong Kong Families

HUIZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - Amid the dual pressures of limited local funeral resources and rising costs, an increasing number of Hong Kong families are seeking cross-border options that provide greater flexibility and long-term sustainability. Located in Huizhou, Yong Xiang He Memorial Park has quickly become a new focal point in the Greater Bay Area funeral services sector. The park offers burial plots with permanent usage rights, a dedicated Cantonese-speaking service team, and convenient transportation links, making it an appealing choice for families from Hong Kong.

Permanent Burial Plots and Cantonese Concierge Services — The Preferred Cross-Border Option

Since its establishment, Yong Xiang He Memorial Park has been dedicated to serving families in both the Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong. By offering burial plots with permanent usage rights, the park eliminates the concerns associated with traditional lease periods. To cater specifically to Hong Kong families, the park provides thoughtful services such as Cantonese-speaking concierge support, cross-border shuttle arrangements, and proxy ancestral rites, all designed to greatly enhance the customer experience.

Nestled at the southwestern foothills of the Lotus Mountain Range and adjacent to a natural lake, the park offers a serene and picturesque environment. It has also been recognized by feng shui consultants as an auspicious site embodying the “Four Symbols” balance, further enhancing its appeal as a final resting place.

Just 50 Minutes by Car — Complimentary Shuttle Service for Hassle-Free Visits

The park is only about a 50-minute drive from Hong Kong, conveniently located near the Heung Yuen Wai, Lo Wu, and Futian border checkpoints. Complimentary shuttle services are available, making it easy for families to visit and pay respects. This efficient transportation arrangement has already received positive feedback from many Hong Kong users.

Hong Kong Families’ Experiences Reflect Growing Demand

Yong Xiang He Memorial Park has observed a steady increase in the number of Hong Kong families choosing cross-border burial services in recent years. Ms. Wong, who selected the park in 2023, shared: “The memorial park does not feel as heavy as a traditional cemetery. Instead, it feels more like a space to honor and remember our loved ones. The shuttle service and personalized arrangements gave our family great peace of mind.”

Mr. Chan, who purchased a burial plot in 2022, added: “I initially thought cross-border arrangements would be complicated, but the entire process was smoothly managed by the team. Visiting during Qingming each year has been very convenient.”

Looking Ahead: Advancing Sustainable Development in the Industry

Yong Xiang He Memorial Park stated that it will continue to enhance cross-border processes and service experiences in response to the shortage of funeral resources in Hong Kong. The park aims to provide families with long-term, reliable options and believes the Greater Bay Area will become an increasingly important choice for Hong Kong residents planning their final journey in life.

