ZENCE OBJECT Announces Additional RMB10 Million Investment, Forms Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Green Technology Expansion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - ZENCE OBJECT, a pioneering eco-materials company, has secured an additional strategic investment of over RMB10 million from AB Global Opportunities LPF, a fund under Hong Kong-listed AB Builders Group Limited (Stock Code: 1615.HK) and Gobi Partners. The deal was successfully closed at the end of last year. Notably, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on the overseas expansion, R&D and marketing promotion of its flagship eco-materials project, CHAZENCE.

Accelerating global expansion with green materials solutions

As part of the MoU, AB Builders Group has placed a RMB30 million purchase order with ZENCE OBJECT to drive innovation in green technology development. These three parties will work closely to penetrate international markets; AB Builders will integrate ZENCE OBJECT’s eco-materials into large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, while Gobi Partners will provide strategic guidance and resources for global expansion.

This collaboration strengthens ZENCE OBJECT’s ability to scale operations in Asia, the United States, and other major international markets. The company is setting up overseas offices and teams to provide sustainable material solutions across industries. Over the past year, the company has actively participated in key initiatives such as the Hong Kong Science Park Accelerator Program, the US BOOSTER Program, and a series of international exhibitions in major markets, including Singapore. These efforts have strengthened the company’s global reach and positioned it for further growth.

Dedicated to addressing global waste and carbon emission challenges, ZENCE OBJECT continues to innovate in bio-based material technology, transforming waste into commercially viable, eco-friendly materials while integrating Eastern cultural aesthetics with cutting-edge design concepts. The company is particularly focused on construction and engineering applications, expanding its international business reach in this sector. This not only aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the National 14th Five-Year Plan but also leads the market toward a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.