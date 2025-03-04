ZENCE OBJECT Announces Additional RMB10 Million Investment, Forms Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Green Technology Expansion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - ZENCE OBJECT, a pioneering eco-materials company, has secured an additional strategic investment of over RMB10 million from AB Global Opportunities LPF, a fund under Hong Kong-listed AB Builders Group Limited (Stock Code: 1615.HK) and Gobi Partners. The deal was successfully closed at the end of last year. Notably, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on the overseas expansion, R&D and marketing promotion of its flagship eco-materials project, CHAZENCE.
Accelerating global expansion with green materials solutions
As part of the MoU, AB Builders Group has placed a RMB30 million purchase order with ZENCE OBJECT to drive innovation in green technology development. These three parties will work closely to penetrate international markets; AB Builders will integrate ZENCE OBJECT’s eco-materials into large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, while Gobi Partners will provide strategic guidance and resources for global expansion.
This collaboration strengthens ZENCE OBJECT’s ability to scale operations in Asia, the United States, and other major international markets. The company is setting up overseas offices and teams to provide sustainable material solutions across industries. Over the past year, the company has actively participated in key initiatives such as the Hong Kong Science Park Accelerator Program, the US BOOSTER Program, and a series of international exhibitions in major markets, including Singapore. These efforts have strengthened the company’s global reach and positioned it for further growth.
Dedicated to addressing global waste and carbon emission challenges, ZENCE OBJECT continues to innovate in bio-based material technology, transforming waste into commercially viable, eco-friendly materials while integrating Eastern cultural aesthetics with cutting-edge design concepts. The company is particularly focused on construction and engineering applications, expanding its international business reach in this sector. This not only aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the National 14th Five-Year Plan but also leads the market toward a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.
Empowering multiple industries with green innovation
ZENCE OBJECT is pioneering the development of the “ZENCE ECOSYSTEM”, a comprehensive waste upcycling platform that combines carbon data analytics, biotechnology, and industry-specific applications to advance circular economy solutions, providing carbon footprint assessment, carbon trading, and consulting services.
This system has already been adopted across multiple industries, providing sustainable solutions to prominent clients, including MGM Macau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and Andaz Macau and Four Seasons Hotel Macao in hospitality, TCL, CASIO in electronics, HEYTEA, Nayuki, CHAGEE and Starbucks in F&B, Macau Science Center in construction, and spaceflight industry, etc. With ongoing advancements in eco-materials, the company is expanding into the beauty and automotive sectors, driving sustainability in the Greater Bay Area and global markets.
“CHAZENCE” offers “tea paper”, “tea board”, and “tea plastic”, made from biodegradable waste like tea leaves, bamboo, bellflower, and Chinese herbs, providing sustainable alternatives to plastics, paper, and wood. The company is advancing green regenerative technology, fibre processing, and bio-based composites, promoting agricultural waste reuse. Recent breakthroughs in material transparency, durability, and eco-friendly production have enhanced efficiency and expanded applications across consumer goods, tech, construction, and hospitality, solidifying the company’s leadership in sustainable materials innovation.