Zuellig Pharma acquires Propan from ADP Pharma Corporation in the Philippines

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 January 2025 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Propan, a market leading brand in the multivitamin-appetite stimulant segment, from ADP Pharma Corporation.

