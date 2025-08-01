Police continuing probe into Pulau Sibuan bomb-like object

SEMPORNA: Police are continuing their investigation into a suspected bomb-like object, found yesterday in the waters of Pulau Sibuan Substation in Tun Sakaran Marine Park.

Semporna police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said the Royal Malaysia Police Bomb Disposal Unit is ascertaining the object.

“The Bomb Disposal Unit is verifying the suspected object, which has been referred to the Royal Malaysian Navy for further checks,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Sabah Parks announced the temporary closure of the Pulau Sibuan Substation, following the discovery of an object, suspected to be from World War II.

Meanwhile, Semporna Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal urged the authorities to act swiftly to resolve the matter and ensure everyone’s safety.

“I urge the relevant authorities to expedite the investigation and disposal process of the object suspected to be a bomb.

“I request Sabah Parks and other involved agencies to provide a clear and transparent timeline to the public, on when the island can be reopened,“ he added.

Mohd Shafie said this will assure tourists and businesses that efforts are being made to resolve the matter.

He said Semporna is renowned worldwide for its beautiful islands and rich marine biodiversity. As such, every effort must be made to protect its safety and tourism reputation, supporting the local economy.

“Pulau Sibuan is a popular destination for tourists and divers, and as the country prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, we cannot afford to lose visitors due to prolonged closures,” he said.