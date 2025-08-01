Survivors of Pinkfish concert drug incident in stable condition

PETALING JAYA: Two survivors of the tragic drug incident at the Pinkfish countdown concert on New Year’s Eve are stable, according to Subang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Wan Azlan Wan Mamat.

The victims, who are still in the intensive care unit, are recovering but remain too weak for police questioning, The Star reported.

“We have to wait for the right time and the go-ahead from the doctor before we can record their statements,“ ACP Wan Azlan told the English daily on Wednesday (January 8).

Authorities are gathering information on the source of the ecstasy pills consumed by the victims.

“We are also waiting for the victims’ toxicology reports,“ he said, noting that the investigation aims to identify those responsible for supplying the drugs.

“So far, we have recorded the statements of 49 individuals, including the organiser, the victims’ family members and friends, as well as medical personnel. We will investigate the matter further,“ he said.

The incident in Subang Jaya resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left three others unconscious.

One of the survivors has since been discharged from the hospital.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that all the affected individuals had consumed ecstasy pills, some of which were possibly bought before or at the event.

He also mentioned that the concert organiser had failed to ensure the safety of concert-goers, stating, “We are also looking at whether the Pinkfish concert was overcapacity. We discovered that 14,000 tickets were sold. With security and first aid teams on scene, we believe more than 14,000 people were there that night.”

The statement of the concert organiser was recorded earlier this week at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters.