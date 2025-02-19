Meta Bright expands renewable energy business

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta Bright Group Bhd, a Main Market-listed company with diver-sified operations in property development, hospitality, investment property, renewable energy, leasing and financing, and concrete business sectors is expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector through a strategic joint venture to provide total energy solutions.

In conjunction with the said expansion, the group has partnered with United Success Holding Pte Ltd and Yang Lei to establish Meta Bright Solutions Sdn Bhd (JVC) to develop and operate battery energy storage systems (BESS), EV charging infrastructure and energy efficiency solutions (EE) in Malaysia and potentially across Southeast Asia.

Meta Bright Energy Sdn Bhd (MB Energy), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Bright Group Bhd will hold a 55% controlling stake in JVC, with United Success and Yang Lei owning 10% and 35%, respectively.

To strengthen its technological capabilities, JVC in a statement yesterday said it has signed an exclusive technical support agreement with YTKJ.

YTKJ is backed by Ningbo Urban Construction Investment Holding Co Ltd, one of China’s state-backed urban infrastructure developers, reinforcing the JV’s strong technological and financial foundation. YTKJ collaborated with Ningbo Joyson Electronic Co Ltd (Joyson Electronic) to produce and manufacture BESS.

Joyson Electronic is a publicly listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and is a global leader in automotive electronics, safety systems, and smart mobility solutions, with a strong presence in new energy applications. In addition to BESS, Joyson Electronic also produces electric vehicle (EV) charging products, further strengthening its role in the sustainable energy ecosystem.

JVC will actively contribute to the expansion of Malaysia’s EV charging infrastructure, supporting the increasing adoption of electric vehicles nationwide. The company will develop and supply high-speed, smart charging station equipment, ensuring a seamless and energy-efficient charging network. The integration of BESS with charging stations will further optimise energy storage and promote a more sustainable energy ecosystem.

Meta Bright Group Bhd corporate and strategic planning executive director Derek Phang Kiew Lim said, “This joint venture is expected to help contribute the development for Malaysia’s energy landscape. “We are not just building BESS and EV charging infrastructure; we are building a more sustainable and resilient energy future for the nation.”

“With the rising demand for energy storage and EV charging infrastructure, we see BESS as a crucial enabler of a more stable and efficient energy ecosystem. We aim to develop scalable, high-performance BESS solutions integrated with advanced EV charging stations, positioning Meta Bright at the forefront of Malaysia’s clean energy transition,” Phang added.