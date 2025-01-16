MIA showcases transformative accounting, finance tech solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) has organised the second edition of MIA Accounting & Financial Technology showcase 2025 (MIA AFT), a one-day showcase for transformative tech solutions specially geared towards accountancy and finance professionals.

MIA president Datuk Seri Mohamad Zabidi Ahmad said the goal is to boost productivity and future-proof the profession in an era of rapid technological change.

“Guided by the MIA Digital Technology Blueprint, the MIA AFT is part of MIA’s ongoing commitment to champion digital transformation.

“We envision this showcase as a one-stop platform to streamline the search for cutting-edge digital solutions tailored to the needs of accounting and finance professionals,” he said at the event held at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) yesterday.

Zabidi said delegates can enjoy access to a futuristic exhibition, live demonstrations and expert insights from tech experts and business leaders.

“Delegates will witness firsthand how technologies like AI, automation, analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing are revolutionising finance and accounting processes, transforming how we work, and shaping the future of the profession,” he emphasised.

With the theme of “Be Tech Driven, Be Future Proofed”, the MIA AFT leverages on MIA’s strategic collaboration approach to connect close to 2,000 delegates and 40 leading technology companies at the forefront of change.

To help strengthen efficiency, transparency and regulation, the technology partners participating in MIA AFT 2025 showcased practical and innovative e-invoicing solutions to help businesses and practitioners adapt to the e-invoicing framework and implementation phases, while ensuring robust compliance.

Members attending the AFT will be awarded six CPE (continuing professional education) hours by MIA to support their CPE compliance requirements while enhancing their professional development needs.

MIA CEO Wan Ahmad Rudirman Wan Razak said at MIA AFT 2025, participants will discover various ways in which technology solutions are integrating automation to revolutionise financial processes and enhance compliance.

“This event provides insights on best practices for incorporating innovative technologies into accounting and finance workflows – ultimately aiming to enhance decision-making, boost productivity and reduce costs

He expressed confidence that the MIA AFT will help future-proof accountancy professionals for a fast-changing tech landscape and the evolving digital economy.

“This is part of our continuous advocacy for digital transformation to ensure that our more than 40,000 members are future fit and relevant to employers and businesses.”